Mandate will prove costly
The Lewiston City Council decided to exercise its medical authority by passing a mask mandate after a hastily-called special afternoon meeting. Notification of the meeting came very shortly before the actual meeting, limiting the number of citizens who even knew it was happening and then limiting the number of people who could testify in person about the issue.
It looks like the councilors who wanted to exercise their power over us contacted their friends so as to get more letters from the mask maniacs in town. Then the Lewiston Tribune prints a news story about the mandate basically calling everyone who wants freedom from the useless, germ-spreading masks liars, saying that every fact we quoted to them was false.
That is why a majority of residents who live here refuse to read your liberal rag paper.
This is going to cause Lewiston stores to have less customers, not more.
It seems that the councilors don’t mind us losing the remaining small inventory of stores in our town. And it seems they don’t mind people will be moving out of town either — to get away from the power-mad control freaks in charge of this place, not to mention the skyrocketing property taxes, which will only get worse after they decide to build a new courthouse.
I guess they will need the new courthouse to process all the fees you will be charged for violating the mask order.
Heil Lewiston.
Christine Braniff
Lewiston
Mask issue is divisive
... The Lewiston City Council’s vote along a 4-3 divide was the perfect encapsulation of how deeply divided the community is on the issue of masks. Social pressure, education and community members, concern for family members will have a far greater impact on changing minds than a mandate made by city officials with little authority to enforce. As Councilor John Pernsteiner said, laws are meant to change behavior and because of the city’s inaction on this issue (blame cannot be laid at the feet of a single entity), this will not.
Instead, it has created division within our community at a time when we need to be united. ...
I do not doubt the councilors truly do believe their actions will help. But the lack of clarity from the mandate, as a nonprofit leader, is concerning. ...
Shifting blame to the governor and excusing prior inaction only makes you look bad.
Let’s not kid ourselves. Prior inaction on the issue and bringing it back up again and again has made the situation worse. That is not mask- or non-mask-wearers’ faults. It is not even necessarily the fault of the city council. But it does make the situation what it is. We are now in a polarized environment where public health is a political issue when it should not be. Councilor Bob Blakey can blame President Donald Trump all he wants. Councilor John Bradbury can argue all opposed have their facts wrong, but you inherently have assisted in making it political. ...
Gabriel Iacoboni
Lewiston