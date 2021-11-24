Don’t promote Facebook
When a letter writer or guest commentator makes a misstatement or error of fact, it doesn’t always deserve a letter to the editor. I would often just make an online comment to point out the error.
But the only way to make an online comment in the Moscow-PullmanDaily News or Lewiston Tribune is through a Facebook account. Why in the world would these local papers try to steer people to have an account with the entity that is leading to their demise?
Help me understand. Facebook doesn’t need more business. Why would you promote them?
Dan Schmidt
Moscow
Why wait?
What would we see if we traveled into a green future? It might not look that different. Perhaps we’d notice things more by their absence:
The sky is clear: no more open fires polluting the air we breathe, no more smoke burning our eyes and nostrils and no more haze dimming visibility. Instead, the roar of internal combustion engines has been replaced by whispering electric vehicles, a quiet that makes the green downtown more livable.
The green future is different in one crucial area: Power is clean, cheap, plentiful and dependable. We’re free from the tyranny of energy because decentralized power generation provides steady local jobs as well as energy.
We’re healthier in the green future. Lungs and hearts are less congested because air particulates are reduced. Cancer rates are lower because there is no more exposure to gasoline and diesel fuel. And our mental health is better because children no longer ingest neurotoxic coal mercury.
After this glimpse into what is possible in a green future, we might ask ourselves: “Why have we waited so long?” And more importantly: “Why do we continue to wait?”
We don’t have to. To reach our green future, we can put a price on carbon to reduce fossil fuel emissions immediately and buy time. And we can boost energy innovation to develop more alternatives. So call your representative, senators and President Joe Biden. Share with them what you like about your green future, and request that they work together to put a price on carbon.
Simon A. Smith
Pullman
Saved Jake’s life
Dr. Gary T. Underhill, Dr. John B. Terry and their team at Dayton General Hospital made a life-changing decision to Life Flight Jake Roth by helicopter to Lewiston.
His diagnosis was severe COVID-19 pneumonia. The wonderful people at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center encouraged us to stay home and let him heal. We thank them for that advice greatly.
Dr. Michael Minick and Dr. Brian Staley were aware that Jake did not want to be intubated and respected his request.
Jake said, “Just save my life. I have too much to live for.”
The staff of nurses and the St. Joseph sisters were constantly communicating with us. We would call five times a day and were rarely put on hold and updated frequently on Jake. The nurses went above and beyond and were incredible.
They made us feel comfortable with all the information that was provided, whether it was a good day or a bad day. Without their communication, our family would have suffered with worry.
The sisters of St. Joseph visited and prayed with Jake. What a wonderful gift. Also, they would send email updates. Bless them.
Mere words cannot express the deep gratitude we have for all involved. For the doctors in Dayton to have the foresight to air flight, all the amazing nurses, the doctors and sisters, we sincerely thank you for saving Jake’s life.
Laura Giacci Roth
Dayton
China is taking over
In the last 10 months, I have been overwhelmed what the SOB politicians have done — from corruption to greed and selling us out to the Red Chinese.
Listen to China Joe Biden. Everything is mandatory. In next year’s midterm elections, 2 million more illegal immigrants will cast their mail-in votes.
By that time, Red China will have taken over the whole United States.
Under China Joe Biden, we will have corruption and greed.
Howard Miller
Asotin