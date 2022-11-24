Well, after telling us all that they have a solution to inflation and crime, it now seems that the GOP thinks that the solution involves investigating Hunter Biden and preparing 40-plus subpoenas for White House staff to testify about FBI, favoritism, Afghanistan, etc.
Please pardon me if I ask just how those actions are going to help real people manage their increasing power, food and gas bills?
It seems to me that all the GOP is interested in is political payback and the vast majority of us don’t count as we don’t earn millions of dollars a year or donate to them.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
Who’s right?
A friend and I were having a discussion about World War II.
I figured I had a distant advantage, being 99 years old against him being somewhere around 60.
Here’s what happened.
We got on old Joe Foss and his record 26 planes shot down in the South Pacific in 1943. There was no argument there. That started when someone asked who broke Foss’ record.
My opponent came up with the name Dick Bong. No problem there. I immediately recognized the name.
But then, my opponent added: “He was flying a P-38.”
Whoa, Nellie, as old Cougar Keith Jackson used to bellow when he was shocked or amazed.
I wasn’t going to let that one go by without an argument.
“A P-38? A beautiful thing, but no fighter,” I charged.
“That’s what it says here,” he responded.
So please help me. Is a P-38 a record-breaking fighter? And if so, were those planes old Bong shot down taxiing?
And, please, if you do answer this, make it in your Sunday Lewiston Tribune.
Dick Fry
Pullman
Phony baloney
I received my latest income tax rebate from the state a few days ago. It was $600 this time, which is still a small percentage of the Idaho income taxes I paid for 2021. ...
Did I want a tax rebate? Did I ask for a tax rebate? Did I need a tax rebate? ...
No, no and no.
The hullabaloo preceding this tax rebate made it sound like the mighty Idaho Republican Party was doing something great for Idaho taxpayers. The minuscule amount of the rebate makes it clear, however, that the whole process was nothing more than a cheap, political stunt undertaken to appeal to their constituents who never want to pay a penny in tax, anytime, for any reason.
The self-serving language on the check stub ... says, in part, “With inflation the highest in 40 years (this is not exactly untrue but if you go back to 1979-1981, inflation was much higher then), we are giving back your hard-earned money and funding schools while cutting taxes. We are delivering tax relief and education investments with our record budget surplus. ...”
This only proves that, if you own the printing press, you can say whatever you want to praise yourself.
Since Idaho is last in education spending among the states and our roads are in terrible shape, Gov. Brad Little and our Legislature should stop appealing to the lowest common denominator in the electorate and spend tax dollars on something meaningful, not phony-baloney tax relief. ...