Questions jail site
New questions arise for Asotin County regarding the location of the proposed jail site. It seems there is a debate of open and complete communication between the city of Clarkston and Asotin County. It’s kind of like a he-said, she-said.
Whenever there’s an appearance of a slight of hand, the citizens should take notice as well as the taxpayers who eventually write the check.
I question the choice of the port site. Just because it’s a good deal for one entity doesn’t automatically make it a good deal for the other parties involved.
Did the port district look closer at the outcome of trying to encourage new businesses to locate near a facility with fences topped with razor wire and inmates?
How many would commit to setting up shop?
Business already in the area and the residential homeowners should be given a voice. It seems we’ve been down this road before with the aquatic center. They had the opportunity to build on Bridge Street so travelers could help pay the costs, but instead built it on land where most people outside of Clarkston never realized it was here.
It’s understandable that the additional costs for site preparation for the area near the landfill was the driving force to leap to the port in a short-term goal. But in the long term, isn’t that the better location?
I doubt any businesses have or will be excited about a building site near the landfill. Talk with entrepreneurs and commercial developers for their choice.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
More Trump insanity
Oh my, our insane President Chaos and always Trumpers’ new motto — “Dead? What dead?”
This lunacy has Republican senators lying constantly and coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas telling people to “rise up” against the disease. By placing the country into burgeoning COVID-19 infections and death spiral?
All the while, Jesus Trump bloviates about a rigged election and instead ignores the pandemic and needs of “my people.”
Unlike Wall Street, elites, big banks and corporate CEOs, most Americans cannot pay the bills with little or no income. Trump and the Senate see nothing wrong with this — and eliminating the Affordable Care Act at a time when millions need health insurance and, as a bonus, 1,200 people a day are dying from the “sniffles.”
One huge problem with the rigged allegations — if the votes for president are fraudulent, how are the votes for other races on the exact same ballots not fraudulent? Not one candidate aside from Donald Trump is claiming fraud. Fifty state election chiefs also say there is no fraud.
In my opinion, the true fraud is being perpetrated by the man squawking the loudest and unfortunately his cult believes this utter nonsense.
Jim Roach
Moscow