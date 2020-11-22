Be responsible
We are in our third coronavirus surge in the U.S., with 11.4 million cases, 247,000 deaths and refrigerated trucks being used as secondary morgues. This is not a political game, but a health care need. We have a pandemic that is rolling across America like a great crimson wave.
The pressure on our health care workers and hospitals is at the breaking point. We know the virus is real when we see chart after chart of spiking cases, when the front page of the Lewiston Tribune reads: “ Another record virus total reported,” when we see well more than 181,000 in one day of newly confirmed infections, when we talk to friends and family who have survived or when we’ve shed tears over the deaths of those who are no longer with us.
A special thank you to those leaders, front line workers, business owners, workers and individuals who are vigilantly fighting against the spread of COVID-19.
As one woman shouted, “Bravo to the carers.”
Thank you all who are willing to work to keep people safe above all else.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said, “Let’s stop this madness.”
New Jersey’s governor was even more clear when responding to masks and rules as an inconvenience and annoyance. His response was, “You know what’s really inconvenient and annoying? When you die.”
Let’s care about ourselves and each other and be responsible citizens. Please follow the rules so everyone, except the turkey, has a healthy Thanksgiving.
Pat Bates
Clarkston
Agrees with McFarlane
I can’t help wondering if it’s necessary to make cardboard cutouts for our football and basketball games, not to mention support another wild-eyed surge of paper products hoarding.
Trees have no voices to protest. I agree with Gary McFarlane who speaks for the whole environment: Logging and restoration do not make good bedfellows.
Karen Young
Lewiston
Root out terrorism
I urge you to support the United States’ strategic and geopolitical interest in the horn of Africa by supporting the Ethiopian government’s effort to root out terrorism and maintain law and order in the Tigray region.
The Tigray People’s Liberation Front, a group registered in the Global Terrorism Database, has committed criminal actions against innocent civilians. Actions being taken by the government are solely against TPLF and not the people of Tigray.
I plead with you to:
l Support efforts of the Ethiopian government to quell terrorist attacks and bring peace and stability throughout Ethiopia.
l Enlist leaders of TPLF as terrorists.
l Provide financial and logistical support to the Ethiopian government to combat terroristic acts.
l Work with congressional leaders to freeze the assets of TPLF leaders.
Samuel Sholib
Pullman
Pass this bill
I respectfully request that Congress pass the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act, H.R. 5434 or S. 2602, this year.
The bipartisan RPM Act protects the right to convert an automobile or motorcycle into a race car, to be used exclusively on the racetrack.
Modifying a vehicle into a race car is an integral part of America’s automotive heritage. Many types of racing, including NASCAR, were founded on the premise that street vehicles, including motorcycles, can be converted into dedicated race vehicles. Racing events are an economic driver for many communities and a source of affordable, family-friendly entertainment for millions, with participants who range from professionals to novices using converted race vehicles.
Congress never intended for the Clean Air Act to apply to motor vehicles modified for competition use only. However, the Environmental Protection Agency maintains that Clean Air Act requires converted vehicles driven exclusively on the track to remain emissions-compliant.
The RPM Act clarifies that transforming motor vehicles into race cars used exclusively for competition does not violate the Clean Air Act. It is imperative that Congress passes the RPM Act to provide long-term certainty to racers and motorsport parts businesses.
Wayne Vantrease
Lewiston
That’s the F-A-A, not F-F-A
I was happy to see that the Future Farmers of America are helping to oversee rules at the airport (in the Lewiston Tribune headline for the Northwest section, Nov. 18).
These young people should be involved in other areas of government. After all, they are expert B.S. detectors.
Helen Wootton
Moscow