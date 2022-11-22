Respect for life
When our country makes it legal for mothers to have their own babies killed by abortion, why are we surprised when there is no respect for life?
Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: November 22, 2022 @ 2:52 am
Respect for life
When our country makes it legal for mothers to have their own babies killed by abortion, why are we surprised when there is no respect for life?
Edna
Mae Schultheis
Pullman
Show Congress how
In response to comments made by Danny Radakovich in his letter dated Nov. 1, just what are these so-called ties former President Donald Trump has to Russia?
And if, as you say, they are so abundantly clear, why wasn’t Congress able to prove it?
Maybe you should take a trip to Washington, D.C., and show Congress how it’s done.
As for Trump’s hero worship for Vladimir Putin, do you, as an attorney, not grasp the concept of “keep your friends close and your enemies closer”?
Trump said he got along with the man. Isn’t that a smarter alternative than threatening to annihilate each other’s countries with nuclear weapons?
And as for your proclamation claiming to be an Eastern Orthodox Catholic-Christian, you must mean in-name-only because a practicing Catholic Christian of any ethnicity would render a sincere apology for having offended someone’s heritage.
I believe Donald Sokolowski is still waiting for his.
Catherine
Munden
Lewiston
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.