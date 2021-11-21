Seeking reconciliation
... I lost a very wise and interesting friend last weekend. She went to be with her lord. Her name was Diane Drapeau. ...
I was 100 percent athiest when I met the Drapeaus, who I was sure were 100 percent Christian.
Yet with little common ground we became good friends. Once I had finished the Bible, I was OK with “knowing” it. But her knowledge of all things theological put mine to shame. ...
After having known this family for several years, I am no longer 100 percent athiest, but still not quite Christian. ...
I am terminally ill. It is severe aortic stenosis. When my grandchildren learned that I was involved with hospice, some of them made time to visit me. I’m truly blessed. My eldest granddaughter, being unencumbered, straight and strong, will live with me until the end.
The way I understand it, I have an implant in my aorta. The device has a lifespan of about two years. I got it on Oct. 30, 2020. When it is finished, so am I. ...
I have a full sister who I haven’t seen in more than 40 years. I was told she lives in Asotin. ...
We had a falling out in the fall of 1978. It was probably my fault. I don’t remember. ...
I don’t have the time to rehash the past but it would be a real high point for me if I could visit with her once before I move on.
Judy Lougee
Clarkston
Demand better
The old joke, “When I want your opinion, I’ll give it to you,” is a joke no longer. For millions of readers, listeners and viewers of media outlets that call themselves “news,” it’s become an Orwellian reality.
When I graduated from Cal Poly with a journalism degree in 1974, the Fourth Estate had evolved from the yellow journalism of the past into a trusted source of information that had exposed such scandals as Watergate. Objectivity was so paramount that even an eye roll, vocal tone or a slanted adjective was a sure way to fail a class or get fired.
Opinions belonged only on the opinion page or in commentaries that did not pretend to be news. A reporter’s job was to give accurate facts and let readers and listeners form opinions based on those facts.
Things changed. Editors and reporters got lazy, and they accepted press releases as truth and profits as the bottom line. News turned into entertainment and propaganda.
The National Enquirer, CNN, Fox News and others became big business by infusing opinions with facts.
Worse yet, their audiences got lazy and no longer demanded accuracy. In effect, they began letting news outlets give them their opinions, and it has fractured our society.
An MSNBC viewer and a Fox News viewer will rarely agree on what is true. And when social media is thrown into the mix, the opinion of a qualified person becomes equal to that of someone with a lot of “likes.”
Let’s demand better.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
Vaccine is failing
The Department of Defense has processed Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data on COVID-19 hospitalization outcomes for 5.6 million Medicare patients in Project Salus.
On Sept. 28, the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center of the Department of Defense stated: “60 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 cases are breakthrough after the delta variant hit 90 percent. Seventy-one percent of COVID-19 cases are breakthroughs” after complete vaccination, meaning vaccine failure.
Two weeks after the second jab is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of when full vaccination happens.
Slide two of the 17-slide set regarding vaccine effectiveness shows: “Risk of breakthrough hospitalization increases with time elapsed since mRNA vaccination with odds ratio increasing to 2.5 at six months post vaccination. Prior COVID-19 infection has a major protection effect against breakthrough hospitalization. Older age groups experienced further reduction in vaccine protection against breakthrough hospitalization.”
Slide 17 shows that Native Americans have the highest increased risk of hospitalization after vaccination of any ethnic group, followed by Hispanic and Blacks.
This increase is probably related to antibody dependent enhancement, due to genetic and environmental variants, such as decreased vitamin D production.
In New York City, only 28 percent of Blacks are vaccinated, which is fortunate.
Many Black leaders, such as Louis Farrakhan, believe it is a biological weapon targeting Blacks and minorities.
This Project Salus report is issued weekly and is therefore available to policymakers who have referenced it.
Hopefully the media reports on this.
Richard Eggleston
Clarkston
Hypocrites
Say it out loud to yourself so it sinks in —$7.8 trillion.
That is how much money was added to the national debt during the four years of the Trump administration. Republicans in Congress voted three times to raise the debt ceiling and added $7.8 trillion to our national debt.
Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch both voted all three times to add $7.8 trillion to the debt. Now that we have a Democrat in the White House, Crapo and Risch have suddenly become deficit hawks who don’t want to raise the debt ceiling any higher.
I’ve always known that they were both hypocrites, but this just proves how hypocritical both senators from Idaho truly are. They do not deserve to represent the great state of Idaho in Washington, D.C.
The Republican Party has become the party of obstruction and conspiracy theories. Republicans are openly doing everything they can to destroy our democracy and turn the United States into a third world authoritarian form of government with a dictator.
They should be ashamed of themselves, but Republicans have no shame, morals, ethics, honor or honesty. They have willingly joined the Trump cult, regardless of what harm it does to our country.
”We the People” in Idaho deserve better representation in Congress than Crapo and Risch.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston
Do it again
Kudos to the Lewiston Tribune for running the column “What didn’t happen this week” on Nov. 11.
Misinformation, especially about COVID-19, is a plague these days (pun intended), and your inclusion of the column is a positive community service. I suggest you continue to include the column every Friday.
John Murray
Clarkston