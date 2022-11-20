Students deserve better
After the horrible Moscow homicides, I found myself asking this question.
On Oct. 28, University of Idaho law students received an email stating the Menard Building was being locked down, allowing key card access only, “out of an abundance of caution.”
Students were never given a reason.
Due to this lack of transparency, many students were fearful and reluctant about returning to class.
Through online sources, students learned the reason for the lockdown: A law student, admitted after lying on his application, had been expelled from school and barred from campus. This student had a criminal past, verified by the Moscow Police Department.
At minimum, his identity should have been made known to all students in case he was sighted on campus. However, the law school cited privacy issues. ...
When numerous students’ key cards failed to function, students held the door open for others, potentially allowing the expelled and barred person to enter the Menard Building because they were unaware of the serious reason for the lockdown.
On Nov. 14, the lockdown was lifted. Officials explained only that a “team of colleagues made a verification of necessary information.”
Why was this student admitted to school to begin with? Why the secrecy regarding the reasons for a two-week lockdown of the Menard Building? Why are the safety and emotional well-being of our students less important than protecting the privacy rights of an expelled student with an easily verifiable criminal past that is public record?
Our students deserve better.
Gary Allen
Lake Stevens, Wash.
