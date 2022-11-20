Preserve public access
The Idaho County commissioners will have a hearing at 11 a.m. on Nov. 29 at the Idaho County Courthouse regarding the validation of the Milner Trail.
Even a cursory search will reveal the long historical significance and use of this popular trail/road. It is at the heart of Grangeville’s history and existence.
The Idaho Transportation Department has published: “It was not until 1881 that comprehensive legislation established that ‘any road, highway, street or thoroughfare used as such prior to January 12, 1875 should be considered a county road.’ ”
The U.S. Forest Service has a publication titled “The Milner Trail-Road to Riches,” which describes how in 1890 the territorial legislature appropriated funds for a state wagon road that would connect Mount Idaho, Florence, across the Salmon River at French Creek and on to Warren.
I would add an Idaho Supreme Court decision from 1998 (No. 23453), which also supports the contention of the public’s unabated access to Milner Trail and others.
Charles Alan Lamm is attempting to cut off and gate this trail permanently. It would be wrong to set this precedent.
Make no mistake: Failure to protect these access rights will put other trails and roads at risk.
The county attorney spoke of the need for the commissioners to have an open mind on this decision.
If “Idaho County is what America was,” I hope it means fair. I hope it means the public trust rather than private interests. I hope it means courage to do the right thing.
Edwin Anglesey
Grangeville
Be there
The Milner Trail closure issue is scheduled to be heard in Grangeville by the Idaho County commissioners on Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. in the courtroom at the county courthouse.
Everyone who is interested in preserving public access that our county has enjoyed for more than 160 years should plan on attending this very important meeting.
This trailhead is our gateway to hundreds of miles of recreation of all kinds and is also access to much of the forest land as well as to property, private and public, south of the trailhead.
This trail was created for public access and should be protected for future generations.
Please help support this validation process so we will not have to worry about this type of public access closure ever again.
This public hearing on the historical Milner Trail will be very informative about our heritage as Idaho residents and outdoor enthusiasts.
Now is the time to speak out and protect our public access.
This is not a private property issue but a public access issue.
The public access was created nearly 45 years before any of the homestead patents were put into place and was never relinquished to those private lands.
That access belongs to everyone.
Please help us keep it that way.
Dave Thompson
Grangeville
Hypocrites
In 2019, a Black actor in Chicago, Jussie Smollett, accused two men wearing MAGA hats of a violent homophobic racist attack and beating after putting a noose around his neck while hurling racial slurs, which was later debunked as a staged attack by two Black body builders paid by Smollett. In 2020, Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace accused someone of a hate crime because he found a noose hanging in his Talladega Speedway garage, which turned out to be a pull down rope for the door that was placed there months before he arrived.
And just this week, officials found a noose at the construction site of Barack Obama’s presidential center and a $100,000 reward has been offered for any information.
Yet, not a single reward has been offered for information on the 804 shooting deaths of Chicago residents in 2021.
And this year’s total will be close to the same or worse. It is mostly drug gang-related violence between Blacks and, on a few occasions, Hispanics. If it was suspected that the perpetrators of these killings were whites, then there would be an all-out investigation. A million dollar reward would be offered. Accusations of blatant racism would be numerous and there would be hell to pay.
Again, left-wing hypocrisy at its best.
John Webb
Reubens