Not family friendly
Washington State University needs some safeguards to make sure music is family friendly at Martin Stadium.
I recently went to the WSU vs. Arizona State football game on Nov. 12.
Much to my chagrin and shock, lyrics from the song “Party Up” by DMX were broadcast over the stadium’s speaker system 50 minutes before kickoff.
How can I take my grandchildren to a game with such horrible messaging? For all the committees and good deeds WSU is pursuing, are they going too fast?
Slow down. Take care of the present. Put processes and safeguards in place for all WSU sports that will eliminate such garbage to our society.
It may be hard to do things right, to make sure “family friendly” music is played. But this grandfather will think it is worth the effort.
Michael Coombs
Snohomish, Wash.
Bowing out
By 2024, Donald Trump will be 78, Joe Biden will be 82 and I will be 69.
I hereby announce that I will not run for president in 2024, no matter the pressure from my supporters. I am aware of my diminishing memory and judgment skills related to aging. Unlike announced presidential candidates, I am aware of these developing limitations. ...
I trust U.S. citizens now running, maintaining and growing our nation and its economy. That’s pretty much every one younger than I am but particularly, those ages 40 to 60.
They have earned our nation’s trust to take our existing state and federal governments to their next step based on their guidance.
Is this age discrimination? Yes.
However, I am a member of the discriminated group. I know Ronald Reagan, who entered office at age 69 and left at 77, deteriorated mentally while in office. Yet he always made final presidential decisions.
I have no idea who manipulated those presidential decisions. I worked in court guardianships. I know how easy it is to manipulate those with diminished memory and judgment.
Our medical community has not dramatically affected the deleterious effects of aging since Reagan’s term ended in 1989.
One virtue of becoming older is that most of us have the judgment and wisdom, hard as it is, to know when to let go of the strings, no matter what your supporters say.
Tongue-in-cheek modification of a popular Republican phrase:
Let go Biden.
Let go Trump.
Eric K. Peterson
Lewiston
