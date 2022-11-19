Standing tall

The Clarkston High School Air Force Junior ROTC tribute to veterans on Nov. 10 was a memorable event. We were entertained with the armed service songs from each military branch by the CHS wind ensemble and jazz choir. Accompanying those were the history of Veterans Day, a color guard’s presentation of the flag, the Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem and the POW-MIA remembrance ceremony.

