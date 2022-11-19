The Clarkston High School Air Force Junior ROTC tribute to veterans on Nov. 10 was a memorable event. We were entertained with the armed service songs from each military branch by the CHS wind ensemble and jazz choir. Accompanying those were the history of Veterans Day, a color guard’s presentation of the flag, the Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem and the POW-MIA remembrance ceremony.
Everyone on stage was impressive, on point and in tune.
It was particularly memorable that time was provided afterwards for students and staff to meet and greet veterans in attendance.
I was especially proud of the cadets. Before my active duty years, I participated in many ceremonies at Texas Christian University in an Army ROTC uniform.
These days, we regretfully hear that patriotism is absent from many schools. Thankfully, we local vets can report that patriotism is present — and standing tall with pride — at Clarkston High.
Robert Taylor
Clarkston
Putting heroes first
To our neighbors in the Lewiston-Clarkston area:
We are a nonprofit corporation, “Christmas Wishes to our Heroes Overseas, Inc.” Each year we raise funds and send Christmas care packages to our soldiers overseas for the holidays and, to a lesser extent, needed and requested items year-round.
We have found that we can more than double the number of soldiers we help if we send orders via direct online with free shipping to the Army Post Office addresses. The higher U.S.Postal Service shipping charges make shipping with them prohibitive to use.
We take care of our local heroes first.
So far this year, we will be serving 654 soldiers from Lewiston, Clarkston and surrounding areas as well as an additional 376 soldiers from other areas of Idaho and Washington.
If you have a loved one serving overseas please email us their information so we can get care packages to them.
Due to delays in international shipping, we will have our open event this year today and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the VFW Sourdough Post No. 10043, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
You can also donate directly to the VFW Post from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Asotin County Family Aquatic Center in Clarkston will also take any donations.
Cash and check donations can be made directly at any Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union branch to: “Christmas Wishes to our Heroes Overseas, Inc.,”Account No. 244211.