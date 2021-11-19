Build it and they will come
Regarding the Nov. 7 front page article, “Waiting for help,” a story about homeless in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley:
Keep in mind human nature. If you build it, they shall come. Provide services and they will come. Establish additional services for homeless and large cities will send their homeless to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Actually they have done this previously.
We are already seeing the garbage, the taking over the parks, vandalism and overrunning the green areas along the river. Just travel down river and you will see additional messes. Pretty soon, you will be able to take your children to a park and watch people inject drugs or caution your children to not step in the human poo on the sidewalk. You know, just like downtown Seattle.
Seattle and King County spend millions (more than the combined budgets of Nez Perce and Asotin counties) on an estimated homeless population of 5,500. This does not count the money churches and private organizations spend on homeless in King County.
Government and business leaders as well as the citizens of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley need to give careful thought before supporting people begging on the streets or efforts to expand homeless services.
Five years from now, we might wake up and not recognize the valley because of homeless population-related garbage, human waste, crime and the green areas overrun by encampments.
Mike Cloke
Clarkston