Tossed a softball
On Nov. 8, Opinion page editor Marty Trillhaase tossed a figurative softball that had the evasiveness of a Satchel Paige “eephus” pitch.
He compared the cases of Nez Perce County Commissioner Doug Havens and Sheriff Joe Rodriguez, wandering hither and yon and trying to be a nonjudgmental judge.
The situation: Local authorities had dismissed charges against one greedhead (Havens) and excused the other (Rodriguez), thus shafting the taxpaying public that foots the bill of their malfeasance. That’s like Caesar saying: Throw the plebes to the lions and centurions — guard the exits.
If fairness and balance under the law existed, both would have had to pay penalties for their violations. But political animals seldom suffer the consequences required of a plebian.
Trillhaase concluded by asking: “Why did the state play hardball with Havens while pulling punches with the county top cop?” Havens’ case was dismissed on a technicality — how’s that “hardball”?
He offered no opinion on the Opinion page. Instead he presented participation awards to Havens and Rodriguez. And to himself — the wishy-washy award. Shades of Laodicea.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Little can ignore Trillhaase
Marty Trillhaase is trying to browbeat Gov. Brad Little into imposing a mask mandate using statistical claims that lack the transparency, depth, breadth and methodologies needed to justify such mandates.
As October ended, I ran some very basic correlation calculations on national data broken down by state: Carnegie Mellon University’s mask compliance data, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cases per 100,000 data and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data for both primary vs. secondary seat belt laws and for seat belt compliance: deaths by unrestrained motorists (2000-2018).
A moderate mandate: Compliance relationship (around 0.65) was found for both masks and belts. The relationship for seat belt use and unrestrained fatalities is strong (-0.95), which indicates one can safely predict fatalities from belt use. For mask use, though, the relationship is weak (-0.32), which indicates one cannot safely predict cases per 100,000 by mask compliance.
I’m not claiming to have shown masks don’t work, only that this methodology failed to show a significant relationship between the variables. Other methods and other variables might show one — clinical studies would be optimal. It would be great to see any that exist shared here, fellow readers.
In order to justify mask mandates under Jacobson v. Massachusetts (197 U.S. 11, 1905) — which upheld mandatory vaccinations, the courts will eventually require a level of research support comparable to that which exists for vaccines.
Trillhaase’s research doesn’t even begin to approach that level and Little is wise to ignore him.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin