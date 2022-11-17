Lack of perspective
Regarding her Nov. 13 letter, Catherine Munden seems more than a bit brainwashed.
“Liberal” politics “ruined” her hometown (Kelso, Wash.)?
That’s 100% bogus in both reality and her warped perception.
The political climate in Kelso is leaning conservative.
Washington’s Cowlitz County is moderately conservative.
In Cowlitz County, 39.7% of the people voted Democratic in the last presidential election while 57.1% voted for the Republican Party. And the remaining 3.2% voted independent.
Cowlitz County voted Republican in the two most recent presidential elections.
Sum? To her and many others, anything closer to the middle than right-wing, radical, wing nut, Trumpist, fascist, lunacy is apparently the end of times.
To that idea, I hope she thoroughly enjoyed the results of our most recent midterm elections.
I know that I, and the ever growing movement of citizens who reject her ideas, have.
And do you know who made it happen? Young voters.
Outstanding.
Zeke Ulrey
Lewiston
On our own
Have you noticed letters coming into the paper complaining about all things conservative are a regular crowd? They are engaging in something called critical theory. Your own writer, Marty Trillhaase, never fails to engage in the half truths needed for critical theory. ...
So much for people who keep writing letters here about courts throwing out former President Donald Trump’s lawsuits due to lack of evidence. As I said here before, that’s not how it works. The court does not look at any evidence until after it takes the case. ...
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court just ruled, in effect, that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, but let that result stand.
However, in future elections, you are no longer allowed to pull the stunts that were pulled in the 2020 election.
Rest assured Democrats rigged the midterms, too. They had to or they will face prison for stealing the last one. They will have to steal every election from now on.
In 1946 in Athens, Ga., veterans returning from the war faced what we face at a local level. They went to the armory and borrowed the weapons they trained with and surrounded the sheriff’s station where the ballot boxes had been taken to stuff.
The sheriff and deputies surrendered. Next day state authorities sorted it all out. ...
Elections were counted correctly and the corruption was over.
Today we face this on a national level with no uncorrupted higher authorities to sort it out.
We are on our own.
Mike Dietz
Clarkston
Slice and dice
Thank you, Gene Spangrude, for pointing out my mischaracterization of what happens to fish in dam turbines. Fish are not in fact sliced and diced. They are more battered, bruised and scraped.
How fish are damaged is not as important as the fact that they are damaged. About one-fifth of the fish that go through a dam are killed one way or another. Eliminating the turbines and spillways would greatly increase the viability of fish.
This allows me to again say, no matter how you slice and dice it, turbines are fatal to fish.
C. Edward Collins
Clarkston