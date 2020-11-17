Following JFK’s lead
What a coincidence? I couldn’t help but wonder the last time a president-elect lost the state of Ohio.
Ohio has long been considered the bellwether of presidential elections and President Donald Trump won the state by a full 8 percent.
The last president-elect to lose Ohio was Democrat John F. Kennedy in 1960 in an election tarnished by widespread “graveyard votes” out of Democratic Mayor Daley’s Chicago and the rest of Cook County.
Thus JFK ended up stealing Illinois’ electoral votes (27 at the time) by fraud with a narrow margin of fewer than 9,000 votes out of more than 4.7 million votes cast.
Is it really a coincidence?
I’m doubtful. I guess Joe Biden’s team is just cheerleading the theme: “It worked then / let’s do it again.”
Rick Richardson
Elk River
Having it both ways
I have been watching the news of late in regard to the Republican Party backing President Donald Trump’s claim that there is “election fraud” going on in this country.
These elected officials cannot have it both ways. As I have voted in every election since I turned 18, there was not one time (including this one) that the ballot did not include all nominees.
From president to senators to representatives, they are all on the same ballot. So here is my point: How can the Republicans retain their seats in Congress, gain seats in the Senate and House of Representatives through this election on the same ballot as the presidential election and still call it a fraud?
Julia Creswell
Clarkston
Cherry picked
Marvin Dugger’s commentary in Sunday’s paper is a good example of cherry picking the facts.
He states: “The third quarter gross domestic product numbers for the U.S. just came in. They were phenomenal. There was a 33.1 percent rise in GDP.”
What he didn’t tell you was that there was a 31.4 percent plunge in the GDP in the second quarter and a 5 percent drop in the first quarter. And GDP is still 3.5 percent below its pre-pandemic level and the outlook for the fourth quarter and 2021 remains uncertain as the pandemic is far from controlled.
He also states that “our economy is doing better than any other country.”
That’s true and has been since 1871. It is hardly a Donald Trump phenomenon.
Mike Warnock
Clarkston
Democracy flourished
There are many crises in our nation right now. There are no ties in a national election with the historical and legendary value of this 2020 election. The most beautiful thing about this contest at every level is the participation of the American people in the propagation of democracy. This was record voter turnout.
Unite Americans, win or lose, because you voted.
Rick Tierney
Lewiston