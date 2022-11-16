Biden’s not the culprit
Too bad that Bob Hassoldt (Nov. 6) did not cite any studies that show that President Joe Biden alone is the cause of historic price rises.
High inflation is occurring around the world in nations led by conservative as well as liberal governments. For example, the conservative-led British economy is now at 10.1% inflation, and the Eurozone has 10%.
The U.S. rate is 7.7%. The rate was 8.4% in Ronald Reagan’s second year. I’ve not read anywhere that he was blamed for it.
I’ve read a number of analyses about the stimulus bills, and the consensus appears to be that no more than one-third of our inflation can be found there. Few European nations engaged in a large fiscal stimulus, so that proves that Biden cannot be entirely at fault.
A neglected culprit has now come to light: corporate greed. A study by the Economic Policy Institute (backed up by the Roosevelt Institute) concluded that these profits now constitute 53% of the inflation number. From 1979-2019, the inflationary effects of corporate greed were only 11.4%. Dennis Hoffman, business professor at Arizona State University, concedes that he cannot dispute these figures.
One of the industries found guilty is retail grocery, where prices have risen 13%, 5% percent over inflation. Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen’s claim that the upcoming merger with Albertsons will lower food prices is suspect. It was McMullen who once said that “a little bit of inflation is always good in our business.”
Nick Gier
Moscow
In good hands
Last week, I had the privilege of working for Latah County as a poll worker for the midterm elections. Doing this for the first time, I admit that I had apprehensions. I decided that at this crucial moment it was important to participate in the democratic process that has sustained this country for more than two centuries.
I am so glad I made this decision.
I learned so much by being a part of it. And I cannot sufficiently express my admiration and gratitude for the incredible knowledge and dedication of the staff of the Latah County clerk’s office. They were tireless and so supportive.
At the end of the 14-hour day shift, they were actually cheerful about potentially spending the rest of the night and whatever it would take the next day until the results were correctly tallied and reflected the will of the citizens of Latah County.
The checks, double checks and triple checks in the system to “get it right” were solid and reassuring. The dedication and seriousness of the team “making sure” were enlightening.
Latah County is in good hands.
I think what I will remember the most was the number of utter strangers who said, “Thank you,” to us as they picked up their “I voted” stickers upon leaving and our being able to genuinely say “thank you for voting” in return.
It matters.
Louise Davison
Moscow
