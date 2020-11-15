Marching on
It is no mystery to those who follow Lewiston city government that the city staff gives the current council its marching orders. The thought that the councilors might actually govern the city staff is a forlorn hope. The only things missing at the council meetings are the pom poms. Consider the following: There is currently a vacancy on the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport board which the council is authorized and obliged to select. One would think that the councilors who make the decision would participate in the questioning of the applicants. Not on your life.
The staff prepared five softball questions for the interviews. When I said I would not be constrained by the prepared questions, I got no response. When the Zoom meeting started, I learned that I had been muted and was not permitted to ask questions.
Instead Mayor Michael Collins obediently parroted the staff questions as instructed. The other councilors toed the line and uttered nary a peep.
Now you don’t have to wonder why your high taxes and utility fees have never been questioned. Since the councilors won’t ask the tough questions, maybe it’s time you did. After all, you are paying the bills.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Presidential visits
One U.S. president visited Lewiston while he was in office. Three others were here before they became president.
President William Howard Taft come to Lewiston by train on Oct. 7, 1911. He then rode in a nice new 1911 car up to Pioneer Park and spoke to thousands.
It was a rainy May 20, 1960, day when Sen. John Fitzgerald Kennedy flew into the Lewiston airport, and then spoke at a banquet in his honor at the Lewis-Clark Hotel.
Ronald Reagan never made it downtown when he flew into the Lewiston Airport on June 26, 1976. He and a few others then flew to Moscow, where he spoke at Idaho’s Republican Convention at the University of Idaho’s Student Union Building.
Joe Biden was at Lewis-Clark State College on March 21, 1986, where he was the keynote speaker at the college’s International Exchange Conference.
Here’s a comment about each visit.
President Taft’s train then went to Moscow where he spoke at the University of Idaho and planted a tree next to the one President Theodore Roosevelt planted a few years earlier.
JFK got word here that he won the Oregon primary.
Reagan lost the 1976 GOP nomination to President Gerald Ford but went on to win the 1980 presidential election.
Biden was 43 in 1986 when he was interviewed by the Lewiston Tribune’s Butch Alford. At that time he said he planned to run in the 1988 presidential primaries, but he later withdrew.
Four U.S. vice presidents have also visited Lewiston.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
Obstacles overcome
On behalf of the Moscow High School fall student athletes, coaches, activities department and administration, I want to take advantage of this opportunity to thank the Moscow community.
Your continued support during this horrible and uncertain time is appreciated more than I can express.
The support came in so many different ways. Financially, the community gave when giving wasn’t easy. Others provided invaluable role modeling by wearing their masks at our events.
I had many opportunities to engage in great conversations with some incredible people during our fall events. It didn’t matter if they believed in the validity of a mask or not. The common response was always: “I’ll do whatever it takes to get these kids the opportunity to compete.”
With your support, the students at Moscow High School were able to prove to our community and themselves that obstacles are opportunities. That opportunities can lead to inspiring learning moments if you have the courage to embrace them. That courage comes from the support of those that believe in you.
So, Moscow, please be proud of yourself. You made a difference in the lives of so many young people these past few months. Your belief in and support of these students has not gone unnoticed.
Once again, thank you.
Lance Abendroth
Assistant principal / activities director
Moscow High School
Moscow