Accepting change
Say the incumbent is dethroned. How should we feel about it? There’s a good chance most people in this region didn’t vote the president out, but maybe there are reasons to feel OK about this change.
First, Social Security won’t be privatized. Say what you will about socialism, but ending Social Security is something that only the most cynical capitalists would agree with. People don’t realize that President Donald Trump’s payroll tax cut was a first step in this direction.
Second, you have a new Supreme Court justice, so you can trust that reproductive issues will be considered with conservative values. We still have three branches of government, and you can trust they will do their job.
Third, the new administration is handpicked by Wall Street and given the green light by the media, so the level of outrage won’t be force-fed by the mainstream media. And I know this is the worst of all reasons, but I think people need a break from the sensationalization of whatever President Donald Trump has done. He’s fought well, maybe not for the right reasons, but he got in the arena and really went for it. He’ll still have rallies and be entertaining. Hopefully he will still poke at and expose the system in his jocular way. But it seems like we’re at the end of his governance. Not that his replacement is desirable. Not at all. But hopefully we will regroup and find common values that unite us toward a better future. This is democracy.
Chris Rousseau
Clarkston
Nightmare is almost over
At long last, our national nightmare featuring President Donald Trump is over. Yes, the last four years have been a nightmare for those hoping that the person we install in the White House would exhibit the qualities of good moral character, common sense, honesty, decency and civility. That he would have America’s best interests in mind and not his own.
Trump possesses none of these attributes.
But the nightmare is not entirely over. Knowing what a power hungry despot he is, Trump will not go quietly or gracefully, even though the voters rejected his brand of chaotic politics and have given him his eviction notice. We can expect to hear a despicable chorus of lies, conspiracy theories and dog whistles coming from Trump and his band of uneducated but useful idiots.
Trump will lie about the integrity of our elections. He will lie about vote counting. Some people will actually believe him. Yet he will provide no proof of wrongdoing.
He will maliciously attack and smear many good and decent people. He will fan the flames of hate and incite civil unrest if he thinks it will serve his purpose. This is what dictators and despots do when they are desperate.
Heck, knowing Trump, he probably will refuse to attend the new president’s inauguration. And he certainly won’t leave a graceful congratulatory note to the new president in the top drawer of the Resolute desk, a longstanding tradition. God forbid he should wish the new president well.
David Abbott
Clarkston
Depriving the inmates
Did you know the Asotin County Jail has a fund set up for the welfare of its inmates?
It is funded by donations, the selling of commissary items and the use of phones by the inmates.
This fund has its own policy protecting it from use for routine jail maintenance and upkeep of any type of equipment related to the basic needs of inmates, such as food, uniforms, blankets, etc.
It can be used for education and recreational activities for the inmates. There have been numerous requests from inmates wanting to complete their General Education Development certificates while incarcerated at Asotin County.
The jail says they don’t have the program because they do not have the money. However phones are used everyday for $3.25 a call. Commissary items are sold on a weekly basis, where 3 ounces of coffee costs $5.
All this money is to go to the inmate welfare fund, yet there is absolutely nothing for the inmates, ... no exercise equipment, no televisions, radios, nothing. They got a new body scanner and got rid of the library and most of the books. Wonder where that money came from?
I find it very funny there is no correction in this correctional facility. There are people truly wanting and needing help. This sheriff’s response is to lock them away for 21 hours a day and deprive them of everything. Then they can’t figure out why there is such a high rate of recidivism. You sure know what you’re doing, Sheriff.
Jason Waits
Clarkston
Putting Moscow at risk
Christ Church in Moscow does not care about you. Its members do not care about the community of Moscow. They coordinated with the armed thugs of “Patriot Prayer” and the fools of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to close our Saturday Farmers Market. They hold super-spreader events, ignoring city regulations. Their members walk around in Moscow refusing to wear masks or distance from people. They do not care if they make your family sick. They do not care if they make doctors and nurses sick. They don’t care if they make your children or their teachers sick. They don’t care if they make people out working to support their families sick.
Remember this when you hear people talk about how Christ Church contributes to the economy. Remember this when they talk about how pro-life they are. Remember this when they talk about how pro-family they are.
Kurt Obermayr
Winslow, Ariz.