GOP has become mean
I have noted with absolute disgust the mocking, degrading comments made by some on the ultra right about the attack on Paul Pelosi.
I have noted with absolute disgust the mocking, degrading comments made by some on the ultra right about the attack on Paul Pelosi.
One such comes to mind when Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake recently treated the whole thing as some sort of joke. People in the audience at her rally started laughing.
Well, this was not a joke. A man was attacked and could have been killed, so it was nothing funny.
Worse than that, he is not even the politician — his wife is.
I recollect when Steve Scalise, then the House majority whip, was attacked and shot at a baseball game. I may have missed it, but I do not recollect seeing any Democrats standing up and cheering or making jokes about that despicable attack. People on both sides seemed to pretty universally condemn the attack.
One reason I have no plans of ever voting for a Republican again is illustrated by this situation.
When I was much younger, the Republican and Democratic parties had different positions on things but they were not this polarized.
It seems to me that the Republican Party has lurched so far to the right that it is no longer recognizable. That party has just gotten plain mean.
I can remember as a young child thinking that Dwight Eisenhower was a fine older gentleman. I can’t think of a single one of the leading Republicans nowadays who would fit that label.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Toward the middle
Right-leaning pundit Dave Rubin recently appeared on left-leaning Bill Maher’s podcast (https://youtube/VmPiGAI7MPM).
Maher made this statement on their political differences: “The fact that you and I are ... have these differences ... we both fall within the 30-yard line(s), it’s like ... how could you expect more (agreement) than that or even care that it’s not more than that or not love the person?”
(Rubin’s interjections have been edited out.)
Maher is spot on. Whether you’re looking at economic policy or social policy, most of us fall “within the 30-yard lines,” i.e. in the middle of the American political bell curve.
To test that assertion I challenge my fellow regular letter writers to take the Political Compass Quiz and post their scores here (https://www.politicalcompass.org/test).
Why this quiz? It scores economic and social attitudes on separate axes.
Their video explains more: https://youtube/5u3UCz0TM5Q.
It’s a bit oversimplified but safe to say x/y scores between +/-3.4 mean you fall in the aforementioned middle of the curve. Scores between +/-3.4 and +/-4.8 trend more hard core. Larger scores approach the fringes.
Lewiston Tribune columnists: Feel free to join in.
I’ll start:
My Political Compass scores:
l Economic 2.63
l Social -3.33
See my score as a graph: https://at.tumblr.com/intervalist/take-the-test/5b1fdnviz9av.
Perhaps we’ll find we’re more alike than we think and maybe we can then at least be less hostile and more civil — if not more loving — to each other in our public discourse.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
