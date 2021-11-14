Stalemate by design
With Veterans Day last week, the nation should especially recognize the vets from the Afghanistan War.
Our troops entered Afghanistan after 9/11, organized the Northern Alliance and chased the Taliban into the mountains on the Pakistan border.
For the next 19 years, the enemy hid in the mountains on the Pakistan border, reorganizing to retake Afghanistan.
During that time, our troops worked with Afghan forces to keep the enemy at bay.
Forces needed to defeat the Taliban were never allocated and micromanagement of our military through rules of engagement allowed the enemy sanctuaries and resupply lines.
Political interference purposely created a stalemate. Under the leadership of four different presidents, the Afghanistan War was conducted as a limited war under a failed strategy of “graduated response” developed by the U.S. State Department.
A stalemate was purposely created to drag out the conflict to allow for the State Department to possibly negotiate a peace with honor.
This failed strategy was used in the Vietnam War to the same chaotic conclusion.
Wizards from the State Department don’t understand that when you deal with a culture willing to expend their human resources during a 20-year period, you will not win with a graduated response.
If presidents are to be successful commanders in chief, they need to listen to military leaders, and carefully weigh input from State Department alleged experts.
Sacrificing the lives of our military to accomplish State Department objectives must end.
We owe special appreciation for the sacrifices of Afghanistan vets.
Bill Mulligan
Clarkston
Silent majority prevailed
Congratulations, Lewiston.
The silent majority outvoted the vocal minority.
John and
Cindy Ulmen
Lewiston