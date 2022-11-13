Scraping the bottom
As I looked at the free add on the front page of your paper on Nov. 6 (“A decade of legal weed”), my first thought was: Why would this be on the front page and not tucked away somewhere inside?
My second thought was: Who was the genius who got up one morning and said, “Let’s go to the back porch of a pothead and get a picture of him getting high”?
Oh, and let’s make it a big picture.
What?
My guess is that this would be about a $1,000 or more free advertisement for the pot shops.
To me, that’s scraping the bottom of the barrel for a newsworthy story.
By the way, saying their product is safer than what’s sold on the black market is like telling someone on the Titanic it’s safer to change seats.
Just saying.
Nick Hasselstrom
Clarkston
Deforesting the levee?
Several days a week, my husband and I walk the Lewiston levee.
Lately, it has come to my attention that this area of town has become less pleasant to frequent because it seems every time we go, more and more trees have been removed with an ugly stump left behind.
Being the daughter of a silviculture forester, I understand the necessity of tree removal for various reasons due to disease, wind damage, etc.
But in this case, these trees are not being replaced.
A few weeks ago, I counted 64 unsightly vacant concrete circles, which had contained trees.
Then last week, I noticed more empty concrete circles.
I’d like to know if there is a plan for replanting what has been lost. And if not, is there a plan to take out the ugly concrete circles and re-sod those areas?
I’m a transplant to this city. My hometown has been destroyed by liberal politics. Lewiston is more conservative.
There is no reason for the destruction of our town. If we’re proud of where we live, shouldn’t the way our town looks reflect that pride?
Catherine Munden
Lewiston
Don’t buy partisan hype
Your recent guest editorial reprinted from the Columbian and headlined “No single solution will remedy fentanyl scourge” included several facts, but reinforced the widely touted fiction that fentanyl entering the United States is significantly connected to illegal immigration at the southern border.
In a commentary published in September titled “Fentanyl Is Smuggled for U.S. Citizens By U.S. Citizens, Not Asylum Seekers,” David J. Bier, the associate director of immigration studies at the libertarian Cato Institute, stated that 86% of those convicted of fentanyl trafficking were U.S. citizens and that this number represented 10 times the number of illegal aliens convicted of similar charges.
He further wrote that more than 90% of fentanyl seizures occur at legal crossing points or interior vehicle checkpoints, not on illegal migration routes, adding that only about one in 5,000 of those arrested by the Border Patrol for crossing the U.S. Border illegally were in possession of fentanyl.
Solving the problem of drug overdoses is a difficult one that will be made worse if people believe partisan hype rather than following the facts and recognizing where the problem really is.
Curt Fredrikson
Mokena, Ill.
Donate books
Inmates at the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s adult detention center are in desperate need of book donations.
Please donate paperback books.
You can drop them off at 1150 Wall Street.
Thank you for your time. You are appreciated.
Lonny Fenton
Lewiston
