Corrupted research
In his Nov. 6, letter to the editor of the Lewiston Tribune, Michael Rooney referenced an article in the Oct. 22 Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).
This was about whether ivermectin was effective with respect to COVID-19.
Despite our differences of opinion about COVID-19 and its possible treatments, I believe he is stating sincerely held opinions.
Historically, science and medicine have progressed to eventually find the truth by presenting ideas, debating and coming to a consensus, which, until the current COVID-19 episode, was always open to further debate.
Until now, science and medicine have never been so severely politicized.
Now outstanding physicians, such as Dr. Peter McCullough, are losing their speciality certification or medical license for treating COVID-19 patients, using evidence for treatment that works or even discussing options.
Merck and Co. Inc., is marketing molnupiravir, a newly patented variant of ivermectin, at several hundreds of dollars per treatment, instead of generic ivermectin, at a few dollars for treatment.
My Sept. 4 commentary was about the corruption of American medicine. This occurs through significant financial influence on medical publications by pharmaceutical money, pressuring for acceptable articles.
Any publication about a politicized topic, with great financial rewards at stake, should be taken with a huge grain of salt. I have previously listed editors of prestigious medical journals who resigned because of that conflict, and listed articles retracted because of fraudulent data.
Richard J. Eggleston
Clarkston
Many thanks
Thank you to all of you who voted for me. I appreciate it more than you will ever know.
While I didn’t win, I gave all of you an opportunity to decide for yourselves who you judge will be, which was only one of two of the 48 judicial elections in Idaho this year.
It was your choice, not a politician’s.
It was the same reason I campaigned for our right to decide for ourselves who our mayor would be. Our sovereignty as citizens depends on our right to govern ourselves.
Secondly, I congratulate Michelle Evans for her victory and her civil and decent campaign.
Her example put a couple of her supporters to shame.
Finally, a special thanks to my friends in Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties for their support. I, like you, am frustrated by the absence of judicial, drug and mental health services in rural counties where few or none exist and centering all the services in urban areas where they already exist. Hopefully, there will be another contested judicial election where you can make your voices heard.
Thanks again.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Fighting crime
Every child is one caring parent away from being a success story.
But failures of parenting on a huge scale are exemplified by the massive uptick of crime in Chicago, Philadelphia, Baltimore and New York City. Considering Blacks are 13% of the population and 70% of one- parent families, they contribute to 74% of gun violence and have 40% of abortions nationwide.
So by promoting abortion up to birth, maybe this is the Democrats’ perverted plan to control crime in major cities. But obviously they have failed. And worse yet, it is extreme racism by controlling the Black population. They would have much better crime prevention results by promoting family values and personal incentives while passing legislative policies and better spending decisions that produce better economies.
John Webb
Reubens
