He’s fired
Through a free and fair election, without any evidence of fraud and a record number of voters, the majority of the American people has chosen Joe Biden to be our next president.
It is time for the Republican National Committee and Republican legislators to stand up to President Donald Trump’s nonstop efforts to interfere with our most sacred democratic process — our right to vote.
We are tired of the lies and drama of the last four years and are ready and eager to embrace a president who will represent all the people, regardless of party affiliation.
We are ready for the hard work to begin on fighting the coronavirus, reestablishing our position with our allies, mitigating the worst effects of climate change before it is too late, fighting racial injustice and restoring a good economy for everyone, not just the wealthiest among us. It is not just, “the economy, stupid.” It is all of the above.
Poll workers have been counting ballots for days. These people are our friends and neighbors who are working tirelessly to ensure an honest count. It is unconscionable to accuse them of fraud.
I thank them for their work in the face of a pandemic and threats from those who only think if their candidate wins, it is OK. This is a democracy.
Trump may not like being on the receiving end of this, but the fact is: “You’re fired.”
Wyatt Coil
Orofino
The cult of Donald Trump.
There are a certain percentage of Americans who will follow President Donald Trump wherever his muddled mind wanders. It is a cult. What draws them to this individual?
Trump is a habitual liar. He is not handsome, intelligent or gracious. He shows no empathy for the suffering or feelings of others. He does not tell the truth. He fancies himself a stable genius and great businessman. The truth is he is not smart at all (let’s try injecting bleach). His businesses have declared bankruptcy six times. That is not the track record of a great business man. Oh, by the way, he refuses to be truthful with the American public.
Then there is the failed Trump University, which was ordered to pay a $25 million settlement to the students who were duped into believing his line of B.S.
How about the Trump Foundation? A supposed charitable enterprise, it was shut down for its misuse of funds and the president was ordered to pay more than $2 million in damages to a range of charities.
He claimed that he would release his personal taxes prior to being elected in 2016. He still has not released his tax returns and refuses to be a man of his word.
Why do people hero-worship this flawed and loathsome person?
Chris Dahmen
Pullman