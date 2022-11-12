Caring for others
Every Wednesday, I walked up the hill in my neighborhood to read to my English friend, Jo.
She had macular degeneration and could not see well enough to read her letters from home. I read them to her. Several parts needed to be heard again and again.
I also read aloud novels that she and I chose. We laughed and sighed over the funny parts and the sad.
In fine weather, we drove to our sunken garden in town and walked among the flowers, where she would often get a “glimp,” which is smaller than a glimpse and all she could see. We talked about the flowers and their colors, and learned the name of some plants we saw often but did not know their names from the gardener who was usually there. ...
Have you thought about offering to read to a neighbor or friend who is in the care of a family member? We all want to age in our homes and you can help that happen by giving a break to a family caregiver. ...
It is part of being a good neighbor and you might well find you are learning about and greatly enjoying that new friend.
November is Family Caregivers Month. Family caregivers deserve our support and our help as they work to keep safe those they love. ...
I hope this November you will thank a family caregiver and then ask how you can be of help. ...
Happy Thanksgiving and thank you.
Karen Kiessling
Pullman
Untrustworthy
On Jan. 6, 2021, while cowering in abject terror under a table, abject terror in his heart and a full load in his pants, in a back room at the Capitol during the siege by former President Donald Trump’s rabid mob, Kevin McCarthy dialed up his boss at the White House.
The following is on the record:
McCarthy: “You need to call off your mob.”
Trump: “Kevin, these are my people.”
McCarthy: You need to call them off.”
Trump: “Well, Kevin, evidently they’re more upset by the election results than you are.”
McCarthy: “They’re tryin to effin kill me. You need to call them off.”
Trump: “These are my people, I’m OK with this. ...”
All of this is part of what the sycophant Republicans have ludicrously chosen to call “legitimate political discourse.” Maybe their next attempt will show us the “illegitimate version.”
Upon hearing the Supreme Court had rejected his last ditch-appeal to overturn the 2020 election, the prevaricator of poop blew a gasket in front of chief of staff Mark Meadows and Meadows’ assistant, Cassidy Hutchinson, ranting and raving: “This is so embarrassing. We can’t let people know I lost. How could I lose to an effin loser like that guy? I don’t want people to know I lost, Mark. Figure it out.”
A few weeks later little Mac was in Mar a Goo Goo kissing Pinocchio’s ass like all the other Republican stooges.
Who in their right mind would trust this insane clown posse with our democracy?
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Plunging toward chaos
When America was young, God blessed our country.
The Constitution was one of many blessings that made America the greatest nation in history.
The Bible prophesied that these blessings would be removed in our day due to iniquity and our rejection of Christ. The Bible also stated there will be great tribulation in these end times. (Matthew 24:21)
This world is on a downhill plunge to destruction.
The trend toward lawlessness is deadly. Hurricane Ian was not caused by global warming, as the media would have you believe.
America’s problems are spiritual. Our time is very limited.
Heed God’s warning and accept his offer of protection. He loves us. We are not alone. Those who repent and understand God’s truth will be saved, protected and blessed for their obedience.
Make sure you don’t miss heaven.
Choose Jesus Christ as your savior.
Beverly Frost
Harpster
Remembering JFK
President John F. Kennedy was a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association.
He was also a lifelong supporter of our Second Amendment and he was only Democratic president that I am aware of that cut federal taxes on the citizens.
It would sure be nice if our current leader at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C., had those aspirations.
I am sure Kennedy is turning over in his grave seeing all the ineptness of our current president.
I have been this concern about our domestic and world conditions since I was a young boy in early 1950s while doing duck and cover under my school desk during air raid nuclear bomb threats. ...
God help the USA.
Monte Hillman
Rathdrum