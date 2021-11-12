Dividing us more
Marty Trillhaase’s notion that critical race theory doesn’t impact public schools (Oct. 17) because it’s studied at the college level is like saying the weather doesn’t affect us because meteorology is studied in college.
As for CRT itself, I concur with Bill Maher’s take from his Aug. 6 HBO show:
“If you ask me critical race theory, if you say, ‘Does that mean teach history unvarnished?’ I would say, yes, then I’m totally for critical race theory. If you say, ‘Does it mean acknowledging that racism persists today?’ I would say, yes, teach that. Should we have remedial means? That’s like affirmative action. There are lots of people who are against that, I’m still for that. … If critical race theory means making children in school fixate on race, I’m not for that. If it’s about collective guilt, … if it’s about, you know, a toxicity of just from being born white, if it’s about dividing everybody into … oppressed and oppressor, I’m not for that. So there are things that are being taught and are going around that I’m not for, that if that were critical race theory I wouldn’t be for that.”
Acknowledging that both pros and cons exist is how a person acting in the liberal tradition looks at issues.
Right wing reactionaries can’t admit the first half of Maher’s list are real problems.
Left wing radicals like Trillhaase can’t admit the latter half are real problems.
And so the Tribune continues to exacerbate societal divisions.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin