System not broken
Many times, we’ve heard the immigration system in the U.S. is broken; only Congress can address and fix it.
I’ve known of the immigration process for a while and that it can take a long time for foreigners to get visas to come here legally. Legal immigrants make assurances to us, guaranteeing they won’t be a burden to the U.S. But how is that broken? It isn’t.
In 1882, the U.S. began controlling entry into our country; starting with limited entry of specific ethnicities. In 1924 and 1933, the Immigration and Naturalization Services was created. Quotas and controls over immigration were modified in 1952 and 1965. Refugee quotas added in 1980.
Big changes came in 2003.
So, we do have a working immigration system, administered by the State Department, hence there are U.S. embassies worldwide, and controlled by the Justice Department. ...
We allow nearly 1 million foreigners with legal visas or green cards annually into this country. Add 15,000 refugees and that’s a bunch.
President Joe Biden just made it 125,000 refugees a year. ...
U.S. Code makes entering the United States “at any time or place other than as designated by immigration officers” a federal crime and describes the penalties. I guess politicians refer to “illegal immigration” as being broken. Perhaps Sleepy Joe should be issuing fines to illegals rather than giving them $500,000 each for getting separated from their children while running from Border Patrol.
What we have is government law enforcement failure. Way to go, Joe.
David Klatt
Kendrick
Name-calling
Oh my. Marty Trillhaase at the LewistonTribune is having a meltdown because Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt refuses to bow down before the Black Lives Matter totem.
Anyone not on board with the Juneteenth holiday fiction is now a racist — a racist, I tell you.
Yawn.
Following the woke agenda model (WAM), smear and shame are just the same iterations of the ongoing leftist hatefest — playground name-calling by erstwhile adults.
Anyone daring to challenge the woke narrative can expect the same WAM treatment.
Why? Because it’s all they got.
In Lewiston’s citadel of political correctness, the emperor has no clothes.
When the Tribune’s epitaph is finally written, it will be forever remembered that it was the opinion editors and the Opinion page that finally put a torpedo in the bow of the once venerable Tribune.
RIP.
Joel Anderson
Grangeville
More breaking news, please
I’m just curious why the Lewiston Tribune doesn’t cover a lot of local, breaking news.
Examples include a fatality wreck near Uniontown recently as well as a weekend wreck on Bryden Avenue — closing the road for several hours. You used to be our best news source. But now it seems that social media is our only up-to-date source. I would rather see more local highlights that impact my day than COVID-19 numbers or politics.
Thanks for your time and consideration.
Kristi Ottmar
Clarkston