Deadline
Election letters must be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Peddling snake oil
So Republican snake oil peddlers are telling us they’re going to reduce inflation, get rid of crime, when in reality they’re planning more tax cuts for the rich, more guns for everyone, more big lies and big hate. Think it’s tough now? Try it without your monthly Social Security check, Medicare and the lower drug and health care costs the Biden administration has provided you.
Franklin Roosevelt initiated Social Security in response to the Republican-induced Great Depression and the petty GOPers have been trying their best to torpedo it ever since.
In the film “The Contender,” a fictional American president tells Congress: “Napoleon said that to get power you need to display absolute pettiness and to exercise power you need to show true greatness.”
Obviously the Republicans and their mob boss have honed the technique of pettiness to perfection in their relentless pursuit of absolute power.
As the fictional president says in the movie, “The Founding Fathers advocated separation of church and state not to protect religion from the grasp of government, but to protect government from the grasp of religious fanaticism.
“It was the Church of Democracy that emancipated the slaves, gave women the right to vote, and provided all the other freedoms we so value.
“Do we need so called ‘religious’ fanatics, who have made a deal with the devil, to tell us what our moral absolutes should be, while they impose their fanatical fascism on us?
“We need our hearts and brains and the Church of Democracy.”
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Part of the problem
Joe Legal works for $25 per hour, has a Social Security number and has taxes deducted.
Jose Illegal works for $15 per hour under the table and has no Social Security number.
Joe Legal grosses $52,000 year. After taxes, he has $31,231.
Jose Illegal grosses $31,200 year. He pays no taxes. He has $31,200.
Joe Legal pays medical insurance with limited coverage at $7,200 yearly. Now he has $24,031.
Jose Illegal has full medical through clinics and emergencies at $0 per year. He still has $31,200.
Joe Legal is not eligible for food stamps or welfare so he pays $6,000 year for food. He now has $18,031.
Jose Illegal has no documented income and gets food stamps, Women Infants and Children and welfare. He now has $31,200.
Joe Legal pays rent of $14,400 yearly. He now has $9,631.
Jose Illegal receives a $500 monthly federal rent subsidy. He still has $31,200.
Joe Legal pays $2,400 a year for car insurance. He now has $7,231.
Jose Illegal says he doesn’t need “stinking insurance.” He still has $31,200.
Joe Legal has to stretch $7,231 to pay utilities, gasoline, etc.
Jose Illegal has to make his $31,200 stretch to pay utilities, gas and what he sends out of the country every month. ...
Joe and Jose both enjoy the same police and fire services, but Joe paid for them and Jose did not. ...
If you vote for any politician who supports illegal aliens (most all Democrats), you are part of the problem. ...
Marlene Schaefer
Lewiston
No slur intended
I saw the letter by Donald Sokolowski in the Oct. 19 Lewiston Tribune complaining that I made an ethnic slur on Polish people by referring to Donald Trump as “Trumpski”.
In point of fact, Polish people are not the only ones whose names can end in “ski” or “sky.”
Some Russian names end in “ski” or “sky,” depending on the English rendering of the name. I know this because, being an Eastern Orthodox Catholic Christian from birth, I have known a lot of people of Russian ancestry.
Just so you know, Mr. Sokolowski, I refer to Trump as “ Trumpskipie” in order to highlight his ties to Russia, which were made abundantly clear during the brief, unfortunate period after he stumbled his way into the presidency.
His disgusting hero worship of Vladimir Putin was hard to stomach for someone like me who is patriotic to the United States of America at all times. “Trumpski” can’t even seem to get it through his head that, at least at this point in time, Russia had made itself the enemy of the United States of America.
Danny J.
Radakovich
Lewiston
Truth in voting
Democracy? Truth rather than deception? Real consideration of the practical needs we all have? Laws that follow our state constitution?
Reasonable approaches to help farmers, businesses and education for everyone in our area and our state?
I hope we will all think about these factors when we vote. Close consideration has shown me that David Nelson (state Senate), John Bohman (Latah County commissioner), Tom Lamar (Latah County commissioner) and Kaylee Peterson (U.S. House of Representatives) share all of these concerns, while the people they are running against do not.
In this election, your vote can make a difference like we haven’t seen in our lifetimes. We need people who will work across the aisle to address the very real needs we all have in common.
Please vote.
Michael “Mac” Cantrell
Moscow