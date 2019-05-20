Poor babies
Sooner or later, people, that labor cash cow for this valley is either going to automate or shut down.
And you want more when you are already poor babies.
Michael Hanson
Clarkston
Mine threatens river
In a recent May 16 letter to the editor, American Rivers was taken to task for our listing of the South Fork of the Salmon River as one of the nation’s most endangered rivers due to the threat posed by the Stibnite Gold Project.
As someone who lived on the Salmon River where I worked as a fisheries biologist, I’d like to respond to the criticism that we are somehow not credible because we are a “Washington, D.C.-based special interest group.”
While American Rivers is in fact based in the nation’s capital, how does that make us less credible than a mining company that is based in Vancouver, Canada, as Midas Gold is?
Explain that to our 2,000 members and supporters in Idaho, many of whom depend on a clean and healthy Salmon River for their livelihoods. And if keeping our rivers healthy so they can support a full range of uses makes us a special interest group, we’ll proudly claim that label.
As for the claim that the Stibnite Gold Project is “our best chance to save the river’s fish,” that makes for a nice sales pitch, but we trust fisheries biologists over mining companies to make that judgment.
The most important question anyone who cares about the river should be asking is this: Will the benefits of possibly passing fish above the existing Stibnite mine pit outweigh the potential damage that the new mine will cause to water quality all the way down to the Salmon River?
We don’t think so.
Scott Bosse
Northern Rockies director
American Rivers
Bozeman, Mont.
Trump’s not king
On May 14, President Donald Trump’s attorneys appeared in federal court and made a legal argument that their president is above the law, that he cannot be investigated as mandated by the U.S. Constitution and that congressional oversight is not legal.
I hate to break it to the diehard Republicans out there, but your president is not above the law. No matter how much support the GOP throws behind the criminal president, no matter how much cover the Trump cultists throw down and no matter how many lies they tell, their president is not above the law.
The checks and balances that Trump and his cultists are asserting are not valid are clearly outlined in our Constitution. It seems unlikely that any court would rule in favor of “individual 1” and his attorneys when oversight is so clearly outlined in our Constitution, no matter what delusions the cultists are feeding on at Fox News these days.
And what are the Republicans doing to stop Russian interference in U.S. elections again? That’s right. They are doing nothing other than obstructing all efforts to do anything about it.
The only conclusion a reasonable person can draw when they examine Republican cultist behavior is that they don’t believe in America or democracy. They certainly don’t believe in the Constitution if they are going into federal court and arguing the Constitution isn’t valid.
Yet, appearing in a court of law and arguing that the Constitution is not valid is what Republicans are doing.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee