Picking on Stevenson
I just returned from a trip to catch up on reading to find Marty Trillhaase commented on certain Idaho legislators taking time off during the session
Once again his spite for conservatives shined through. He noted Rep. Thyra Stevenson had called in Morgan Lohman to fill in for her during last session. Stevenson had been toughing out a severe cold. I witnessed how sick she was. Upon doctor’s orders, she took three days off.
I wouldn’t bother writing if it wasn’t so blatant that he tries to find any fault with people that he rarely agrees with.
Stevenson works extremely hard. Whether you agree with Stevenson or not, you will not find her taking time off unless it is needed.
Mike Kingsley
Lewiston
Pressing ahead
Last November, 61 percent of voters expanded Medicaid for Idahoans. ...
During the legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill that requires the state to ask the federal government for various changes to the plan voters originally approved.
Here’s what Idahoans need to know: ... First, Idaho is moving forward to implement Medicaid expansion. ...
Idahoans up to 138 percent federal poverty level ... can start submitting enrollment applications to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for Medicaid on Nov. 1. Health coverage begins on Jan. 1.
The bill passed this year asks the state to apply for multiple waivers from the federal government. ... This process ... will include a 30-day state comment period with two public hearings and a 30-day federal comment period. Approval can take up to a year or more. If approved, the work reporting requirement waiver is likely to result in a lawsuit. Similar proposals were just ruled illegal in a federal court. ...
The bill ... will not delay the implementation of Medicaid expansion. ... All Idahoans in the gap should plan to enroll in coverage starting in November. ...
We call on all Idahoans to submit comments that oppose the waiver that would add complicated and costly work reporting requirements for Idahoans. ...
In the meantime, we can all work together to make sure Idahoans in the gap begin enrolling in health coverage starting this November. The earlier people who are currently uninsured get into health coverage, the healthier they will be. ...
Hillarie Hagen
Idaho Voices for Children
Boise