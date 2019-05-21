Educating Democrats
Donald Trump is the president, I know Mike Luckovich.
The one point I am getting at is abortions. There are more abortions per day than homicides per month. Yet Mike Luckovich doesn’t give a damn.
Because of Roe v. Wade, doctors do not hesitate. They have no qualms.
Now you have convicted murderers on death row. There are eight in Washington, 744 in California and 59 in New York. They have committed the most hideous crimes. But you liberals scream that the death penalty would be cruel and inhumane.
Yes, Brian Kolstad, I do know who Mike Luckovich is. For the past three years, his cartoons, filled with pure hatred toward President Trump, convinced me that his hatred of Trump reflects his hatred of America. Mike Luckovich does remind me of Benedict Arnold.
Howard Miller
Asotin
Fighting Alzheimer’s
There are more than 26,000 Idahoans living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 85,000 family members and friends are acting as unpaid caregivers.
At the beginning of April, I joined fellow Idahoans and more than 1,200 attendees at the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement Advocacy Forum in Washington, D.C. I believe Congress heard and will take action to lessen the burden that Alzheimer’s places on our state and nation.
Legislators were asked to continue to increase funding for Alzheimer’s disease research at the National Institutes of Health, as well as fund implementation of the Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act, passed by Congress into law last year.
Only 1 percent of Medicare recipients with dementia have received a care plan on how to navigate this disease. Advocates, such as myself, asked members of Congress to co-sponsor the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act, new legislation that will help doctors develop an individualized care plan for each of their patients.
As a social worker in a local skilled nursing facility, I help individuals and their families struggle with the long-term effects of this disease on a daily basis. It is heartbreaking to witness individuals, who once planned on living healthy into retirement, depend on help for basic daily living needs.
Please join me in urging Congressman Russ Fulcher, Sen. Mike Crapo and Sen. Jim Risch to invest in policies that address Alzheimer’s disease as the national public health crisis it is.
Cheryl Thompson
Coeur d’Alene