Giddings is a disgrace
What in the world is the matter with Rep. Pricilla Giddings?
I have words to describe her behavior related to Aaron von Ehlinger’s assault of a teenaged intern, but normally I don’t publish this portion of my vocabulary. According to the Spokesman Review, “Several far-right blogs, one of von Ehlinger’s former attorneys and White Bird Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings have all publicly released the teen’s identity, making disparaging remarks about her and the allegations. Giddings scoffed and laughed at times during the hearing, including when the intern’s attorneys suggested that the bullying the intern had experienced would make other women less willing to report sexual assault.”
As a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, which has a record of sexual harassment, one would think that she would at least care about it. “About half of female US Air Force Academy cadets were sexually harassed during the 2017-2018 school year,” according to a recently released Department of Defense report on sexual harassment and assault at the nation’s military academies.
Giddings is not only a disgrace to women in general, but certainly her behavior is a disgrace to the population of which she was a part at the academy. Ehlinger’s behavior would suggest that, as a military man, he was just the type of entitled predator with whom Giddings may have dealt at the Air Force Academy.
Giddings’ behavior does not measure up to expectations of a member of the Idaho Legislature. The body should take action against her.
Shirley Ringo
Moscow