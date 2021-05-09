Making a difference
Pro-life advocate Janet Porter, author of “A Heartbeat Away,” has made a stunning difference in saving babies’ lives throughout the U.S. Porter championed the Heartbeat Bill, which has now passed in 13 states, including Idaho. ...
It says, “If a heartbeat is detected, the baby is protected.” Porter founded Faith2Action (Faith2Action.org). She is brave and bold and shows us the huge impact one individual can have, even while going up against powerful organizations such as Planned Parenthood.
In conjunction with Porter’s efforts to make abortion illegal once a baby’s heartbeat is detected, it has been pointed out that it is a federal crime to destroy an eagle’s egg, punishable by a large fine or imprisonment. This law is in comparison to the valuable life of a baby.
I urge Washingtonians (and residents of all states) to get on board with the Heartbeat Bill and to take a first action step by contacting:
l Rep. Joe Schmick (253) 275-1425.
l Rep. Mary Dye (564) 888-2380.
l Sen. Mark Schoesler (360) 786-7620.
Porter is also speaking out on the so-called Equality Act in detail and it’s staggering, true, ramifications for the entire country if passed. As she explains in detail at StopHR5.com, it would “destroy religious liberty, eradicate free speech, repeal every pro-life law, endanger women and harm children.”
I urge us to not be apathetic regarding these important issues. It takes only minutes to speak out in some form. I believe it has more impact than we may realize.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Brandt is disqualified
I’m not sure what qualifies Skip Brandt to serve as an Idaho County commissioner but I know an understanding of the Constitution isn’t part of that.
In an April 27 Lewiston Tribune article, Brandt claims it would be “unconstitutional” to establish Idaho County as a Second Amendment sanctuary. In other words, Brandt believes it’s unconstitutional to protect the Constitution. What Brandt doesn’t seem to remember is he took an oath to uphold the U.S. and Idaho Constitutions. Both acknowledge the right to keep and bear arms.
Brandt also seems unaware the long-held position concerning constitutional political theory is that federal, state, county or city laws contrary to the Constitution are invalid. The Founders considered this intrinsic to a constitutional republic. Authority to govern lies in the documents, not the office. I recommend Brandt read The Federalist Papers and The Anti Federalist Papers to gain an understanding of the philosophical context of the U.S. Constitution. The Federalist Papers, pages 41-43 and 78, are especially pertinent.
Brandt also claims the concern for the Constitution is actually a political vendetta that has something to do with former Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings’ defeat in last year’s primary. This perplexing paranoia makes one wonder what’s eating at Brandt. Does he have something to hide?
Finally, Brandt’s ignorance concerning the Constitution and his indifference toward the citizens of Idaho County disqualify him for office. I’ve heard nothing about a recall, but I won’t be backing Brandt (or his fellow commissioners) in the next election.
David Eric Williams
Cottonwood
Off to a bad start
President Joe Biden’s first 100 days have been devastating to the working people of the United States. Union workers have been laid off. Companies have said they are moving plants to other countries. Gas prices have climbed 57 cents so far. The Canadian border is closed due to COVID-19 while the southern boarder is wide open. Undocumented immigrants flood our country and are not even checked for COVID-19 before being released into the interior states.
The Democratic Party is trying to discard the Constitution. ...
The Constitution gives states the right to conduct their elections. HR 1 would federalize elections. They are trying to make Washington, D.C., a state. The Constitution prohibits it.
Democrats hope to raise corporate taxes up to 29 percent. ...
Corporations don’t pay taxes; people do. Raising the tax on corporations will result in higher prices of goods, lower wages or both.
They say they are only going to tax the wealthy to pay for their spending bill. I am 68 and have yet to see that happen. They will not hurt themselves.
Democrats say they want to repeal the last administration’s tax cuts. If you check the effect of those tax cuts, you will find that the lower income taxpayers’ net worth went up by 34 percent. The middle income rose 20 percent. The top 10 percent of the wage earners went down 3 percent. It looks like they wish to help the wealthy again. They promised a return to bipartisan legislating, their biggest lie.
Dan Long
Clarkston
Take the quiz
What is the right answer on the climate solutions quiz, the great test of our time?
Top-down directives for green infrastructure? Not if we want to keep American jobs secure, energy reliable and affordable, and technological ingenuity strong, argues Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, lead Republican on the Energy and Commerce Committee.
Instead, we need market-led innovation in the energy sector.
Which resource do we tick, then? Wind and solar? Hydro? Nuclear? Surely not fossil fuels?
“All-of-the-above,” she tells us.
Hold on. Before choosing that last box, how are we doing on time? To limit global warming to the critical 2 degrees Celsius, we’ve got to be at zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century. That’s the rationale for top-down.
There’s a way to stay on schedule, though, while safeguarding jobs, affordable energy and technological initiative. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act now in Congress puts a price on carbon and distributes the revenue equally to all Americans. The market will drive up investments in clean energy innovation.
The annual increase in the carbon fee to reach net zero emissions by 2050 allows time for the transition to new green jobs and energy. And for most Americans, the monthly dividend will more than offset the net increase in fuel and energy costs. Urge Rep. McMorris Rodgers to co-sponsor the EICDA and use her leadership in the GOP to bring others on board. Then, “all-of-the-above” will indeed be the right answer.
William Engels
Pullman
Good news, bad news
There is good news and bad news.
The bad news is I really miss my Monday morning paper. I miss the Blast from the Past on Monday and Tuesday.
It’s redundant to have two pages of funnies and no blast from the past on Tuesday.
The good news is I really enjoy my paper each morning with my coffee, especially the Blast from the Past. Thank you for using some of mine.
I have cut them out for years and have a three-ring binder full of them with stories about logging, farming, old time equipment, trucks, etc.
It is the first thing I look at when I get my paper.
Speaking of good news, bad news, two old timers were avid baseball fans.
One said, “I wonder if there’s baseball in heaven?”
The other said, “I’ll check it out.”
So he texted St. Peter and asked if there was baseball in heaven. He got back to his friend and told him, “I have good news and bad news: The good news is there is baseball in heaven. The bad news is that you pitch next Wednesday.”
John Hahn
Craigmont
Costco cancels Lindell
Shame on Costco. Like many other businesses, it has caved in to the left and discontinued selling Mike Lindell’s My Pillow products.
Costco says it’s due to lack of sales. The man has become a multimillionaire selling pillows but you’re telling me that Costco shoppers are the only ones not buying his products?
The left attacks what it fears. It is attacking Lindell for three reasons:
l The left fears Christianity. Consider all the problems churches have had meeting in blue states. A couple of years ago, Lindell invited Jesus Christ into his life as his lord and savior, and he is unashamed to proclaim it. You want inspiration? Listen to this former drug addict’s testimony.
l He is relentlessly looking for proof that the 2020 elections were a fraud. He must be having some success since he constantly has threats made to his life now. Why does he get death threats while investigating “the most secure election in history”? The left is definitely afraid of what he will find. What other explanation is there?
l He is proof that capitalism works. Just like the biblical Isaac, they both became wealthy through their own hard work. In Isaac’s case, the Philistines stopped up his wells with dirt (Genesis 26:15). In Lindell’s case, the left attempts to cancel him.
As Dennis Prager states: “Instead of emulating the successful, most people envy them, and then often wish to destroy their wealth — and sometimes even them.”
It’s too bad that as a corporation, Costco lacks courage.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
Fascists take over GOP
Fascists posing as Republicans are a threat to our U.S. democratic republic and the great state of Idaho.
In fact, they are becoming a third political party trying to take over the Republican Party.
FAPAR consists of those who want authoritarian ultra-nationalism characterized by dictatorial power, such as Trumpcult, suppression of opposition and establishment of a one-party system.
If this is what you want, then keep electing extremists with this agenda and prepare for a perpetual circus in the Idaho legislative chambers.
FAPAR in Idaho is largely influenced by the misnamed Idaho Freedom Foundation, which should be called the Idaho Fascist Foundation.
Beware of people self-claiming to be patriots, for if you peel away the layers of B.S. many of them spew, you will find anti-democracy fascist ideology at their core.
Furthermore, as a lifelong Idahoan, I do not want more kooks from Oregon counties brought into what Mike McCarter calls “Greater Idaho.”
There is nothing “greater” about his fantasy. It further drives us down the rabbit hole toward a one-sided government with an all-powerful Legislature that disregards basic principles of democracy in favor of voter suppression, initiative suppression, gerrymandering, unconstitutional legislation and rule by fear — in other words, creating legislation based on problems that don’t exist.
Oops, we’re already there.
Voters, it’s time to clean house (and Senate).
Flush FAPAR.
Russel Gee
Lewiston