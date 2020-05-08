Unfair to sailors
Curt Decicio’s statement that “everyone in Washington, D.C., is spending (money) like drunken sailors” is really unfair to drunken sailors. When they run out of money, they have to sober up and get back to work.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Resorting to cruelty
After reading the article about the Washington Fish and Game starting to trap wolves, I was very disgusted. Any person in his right mind would not enjoy having being trapped in extreme pain and not able to get away. If the wolves are attacking livestock and other animals, there are other methods to control the situation. I’m sure the Fish and Game knows what these methods are.
Trapping of any animal or person for that matter is one of the cruelest things to do.
Pamela Schmidt-Emrey
Lewiston