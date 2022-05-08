Little, Bedke, Critchfield
It’s great to see so much interest in our political system. It’s sad to see so much disinformation, distortion and outright lies about our leaders. If one were to believe the distortions, then we live in a nasty hell hole where we enthusiastically promote hedonism, abortion, porno in schools, critical race theory, corruption, gender identity confusion and gun confiscation.
Of course, none of this is true. And Idaho is not a hell hole.
Idaho is, in fact, one of only five states to defund CRT. Period.
We have powerful protections for gun ownership. Period.
We have outlawed abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Period.
We passed laws making it illegal for men to compete in women’s sports. Period.
We have a budget surplus. Period.
We are the least regulated state in the Union. Period.
I’ll be voting for the leaders who made that happen: Brad Little, Scott Bedke and Debbie Critchfield for starters. I hope you do, too.
James Rockwell
Grangeville
Rights restored
I hope that most of the folks who read Eric Peterson’s May 5 letter to editor did a little research on their own. For instance, Idaho Code returns all civil rights to felons who have discharged their sentence, except the right to firearms. This includes those from other states. See Idaho Code Title 18, Chapter 3.
It’s sad that some Republicans can overlook the past legal history of some people and nominate them to fill a state legislative office and then turn around and attempt to destroy another person who wants to be a precinct committeeman, the lowest position in the party hierarchy.
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston
Bradbury’s ads irrelevant
As an attorney practicing primarily in Nez Perce County for the last 26 years, I am very interested in the 2nd District Court judicial election. I was especially curious why John Bradbury would want to run for the same position he held in Idaho County from 2003 until he retired in 2011.
Unfortunately, Bradbury’s series of advertisements in this newspaper titled “Why I’m running for district judge” don’t answer the question their title promises.
He raises some legitimate issues. Some of his positions I agree with and some I don’t. But that is not the point.
The issues Bradbury raises will not be changed one bit by who wins this election. They are mostly questions of policy and politics and would be most effectively raised with the Legislature, Supreme Court and the Idaho Judicial Council.
Instead of dwelling on the legitimate, but unrelated issues raised by Bradbury’s ads, voters should focus on which of the candidates would be the best judge.
Robert Kwate
Lewiston
Giddings not qualified
In her bid to outlast Scott Bedke in the May 17 primary election, Priscilla Giddings has posted more than 35 campaign emails. Each one duplicates the same format and fomentations. ...
She should have just typed “ditto.”
Here is a consolidation of her thematic redundancies peppered with pleas for donations. (The number of repetitions is parenthesized):
Drain the swamp (27).
Send $$; Bedke’s special interests/deep pocket donors (17).
Send $$; Bedke’s corporate friends (37).
Send $$; Bedke closing the campaign donation gap (17).
Send more $$ (98).
Unsurprisingly, her propaganda is loaded with Second Amendment protection promises (43) punctuated by the giveaway of two AK-15 assault weapons as a donation enticement and more fear-mongering.
With decades of “take your guns” alarms, who can actually cite one instance of the government confiscating citizen guns without lawful purpose?
And the clincher? The National Rifle Association endorsed Bedke.
Giddings decries big government spending yet she has long been attached to the government tit — as the child of public employees, as a military member and state legislator.
Her legislative career has been sketchy — a second-string qualifier enabled to win in the monopolistic deep red state (formerly known as Idaho).
The highlights: She lied to the House Ethics Committee, reneged on a critical public debate, purposely outed the identity of a rape victim and repeatedly voted against education funding and Medicaid expansion.
Honest?
Honorable?
Helpful?
The lieutenant governor should be a bright star with diplomatic credentials, leadership talent and a positive demeanor. Giddings doesn’t qualify.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
Recommends Guyer
I am writing in support of Lynn Guyer for the Idaho House in District 7.
I first met Guyer when I was working as a probation/parole officer in Lewiston and he was a probation/parole officer in District 3 Caldwell-Nampa. I found Guyer to be extremely honest and ethical. We have kept in touch since my and his retirements.
He has strong Christian values and will work hard for District 7.
He is also the only candidate in this race to be endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, Idaho Professional Firefighters and the Idaho Education Association.
I believe that Lynn would make an excellent representative.
Bob Jones
Lewiston
Lose the RINOs
It’s time to get rid of career RINO politicians like Brad Little, Scott Bedke, Lawrence Wasden and let’s not forget Carl Crabtree and others who have become so deeply embedded in the pockets of lobbyists, they have forgotten why we put them in office.
We are losing our state to national and global interests whose sole purpose is to take away our liberties and freedoms.
While Little, Bedke and Wasden were cozying up to lobbyists, Rep. Priscilla Giddings was serving and defending our country as a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot.
She loves our country, our state, our flag and will fight to defend our liberties and freedoms.
Giddings is the right choice for lieutenant governor.
Crabtree says he’s for parental rights and education but his voting record indicates otherwise. He votes yes in committee but votes no on the Senate floor, clearly appeasing the powerful teachers’ unions. Crabtree can no longer be trusted to do what is in the best interest of our children, our schools and our Idaho.
My vote goes to hard-core conservative Cindy Carlson for the Idaho Senate.
We need a watchdog like Carlson in the Capitol, to fight for our freedoms guard against government overreach and protect our most valuable assets, our children.
Other conservative Republicans to vote for are: Janice McGeachin, governor; Dorothy Moon, secretary of state; Mike Kingsley, District 7A representative and other conservatives.
Quote from Rep. Heather Scott: “Vote May 17 like your liberties and freedoms depend on it. They do.”
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
Likes Kingsley
We like Mike — Mike Kingsley, who is running to represent District 7 in Nez Perce, Adams, and Idaho counties.
He has a proven conservative voting record as a District 6 representative. Some of his endorsements include the Farm Bureau, Idaho Chooses Life, Gem State Patriot and the National Rifle Association.
As a current representative, Kingsley works hard to defend the unborn, reduce property taxes and stop government overreach.
He also understands how crucial dams are to our region. According to Kinglsey, “We can save fish without destroying livelihoods, power generation, transportation, recreation and our rural communities.” Vote for Mike Kingsley on May 17 because Idaho is “too great to liberal.”
Cherie Wiik
Lewiston
Attacking the middle class
Rich elites are donating to and voting for Democrats.
Super-wealthy media giants, corporate boards, public unions, sports franchises and so on, are all singing from the same radical sheet music.
Thundering to the left, they virtue signal and donate their billions to the Marxist extremists that have stampeded the Democratic Party over a cliff.
A lawless and violent underclass is taking over your streets, enabled by wealthy criminal syndicates running the deteriorating (Democratic) cities.
Runaway inflation punishes the middle class as it further entrenches the entitled welfare state.
The “commarxucrats” are crazy like a rabid fox.
Every one of their seemingly insane “policies” is a calculated attack on the middle class.
Marxism requires a ruling oligarchy of wealthy elites and a subservient underclass of have-nots.
There can be no in-between.
A healthy and productive middle class is the surest defense against an all-out Marxist takeover.
Open borders? Runaway inflation? Lockdowns? Small business closures? High fuel prices?
Universities that are actually Marxist training camps?
State agencies that coddle criminals while being weaponized against law-abiding citizens?
These are not coincidental. They are all part of a coordinated attack on the middle class.
J.C. Passmore
Elk City
Overflowing
The cardboard recycle bins in Clarkston are often overflowing and there is almost no room to put cardboard boxes in them. Sometimes during the holidays, such as Christmas, there is no room at all.
I would like to encourage everyone to break down their cardboard boxes so more cardboard can be recycled and people don’t have to haul their cardboard back home because there is no room left in the recycle bin.
Kate Vines
Clarkston