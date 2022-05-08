Saving lives
Thirty-five percent of all elite athletes suffer from mental health issues. Speaking up about mental health struggles, especially for athletes, has been stigmatized for decades. But just within the last decade has it started to become more OK for them to speak up. However the problem isn’t going away. Only 10% of college athletes reach out to receive help for their mental health.
These athletes, whether college or professional, need to have the option to seek help for their mental well being. It needs to be mandatory that the teams’ facilities have a type of clinic for these athletes to go talk to. There needs to be more avenues to receive help.
In an article from the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the writer explains that there isn’t one universal answer that works for everyone so there needs to be an adaptable framework made specifically for the athlete to outline the “general or athlete-specific risks.”
That way, the athlete understands what may be a risk to him in the future and be able to deal with it. The same goes for the physicians. They will know what gives the athlete trouble, be able to identify if he is going through troubles and be able to help through it.
Athletes who speak up about their mental health struggles should not be ashamed. Asking for help is OK. Having these mandatory clinics or offices at the team’s facilities will give the athletes another way of seeking help and it will save lives.
Nic Schofield
Clarkston
Can’t make it up
Regarding your April 22 article titled “Discovered remains shatter dream”:
Did I read this right?
Asotin school teacher Beau Driskill and his family purchase a piece of property from developer Chris Segroves.
In December, an ancient Nez Perce burial site is discovered during development.
Federal law, state law and Nez Perce sovereign nation protocols require an immediate cessation of construction while the situation is worked out — in other words, engage with the descendants on the proper handling of the remains.
The Driskills on advice of counsel (whatever that means, as if it defers responsibility for decision-making) refused the tribe’s request to rebury the remains.
After “being held hostage financially” for three months (actual quote), the Nez Perce Tribe paid Driskill $158,500 (more than double what he paid for the lot but far less than the $322,000 he asked the tribe to pay).
Here is the real kicker to the story. The Nez Perce Tribe did not have to do it.
They are under no obligation to purchase that property. They did it to protect and respect their ancestors. Wow.
Driskill feels and plays the victim, held hostage financially and negotiated with in bad faith, warning us of the perils of purchasing property on ancient Nez Perce tribal lands.
Unbelievable as he wishes, he could go back in time to “reevaluate his decisions” so he could be now putting the “finishing touches”’ on his custom-built home. Yeah, he said that, too. It’s a direct quote. You can’t make this stuff up. ...
Roger Jones
Clarkston
The passing parade
Comments on recent news:
Judge Kathryn Mizelle knocks down travel mask mandate. Apparently she can read the U.S. Constitution. Let freedom ring and let the lefties fret and agonize.
President Joe Biden cancels student loan debt: another leftie lesson for the poor, dumb students who worked extra jobs or shifts and paid off their loans. Think Democratic. Forget your loan debt and party on. Uncle Sugar will reward your lack of responsibility.
Doctors discussing abortion brought a dismal picture to mind: Abortion doctors must attend some required classes. Are those “Intro to Baby Killing” and “Baby Killing 101,” etc.?
Do they trade their Hippocratic Oath (refrain from harm) for a hypocrite’s oath while they practice their despicable procedures?
Sad stuff.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Elect Carlson
Cindy Carlson has certainly stepped up to the plate. After subbing for a week at the House of Representatives, she had a call from God to overcome her fear to put herself and her principles on display in a public forum for us, the voters, to decide if we want her to serve us in the Senate.
She definitely is not a career politician who wants to climb the ladder for power.
This woman will use her courage and principles to protect our individual and constitutional rights.
To be specific, she will defend our parental rights, our right to life and our right to private property.
She will defend our free market principles over the attitude that government is always the answer for spending and control.
She will do this because she had these basic inalienable principles ingrained in her upbringing. We do not have to be worried that her vote in committee will be different from voting on the floor due to political pressure or gain for power. We will not have to beg her to vote the way we believe — because she believes the same way.
Vote for Cindy Carlson for state Senate.
Sheryl Nuxoll
Cottonwood
Twitter’s to blame
Just think about this: Twitter employs just-under 6,000 people. I will submit that Twitter’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story directly led to the election of President Joe Biden.
Biden’s election has directly led to the invasion of Ukraine, the open border policy and the Afghanistan debacle. Consider how many people have lost their lives or been displaced because of Jack Dorsey (the previous CEO of Twitter) and his 6,000 Twitter twits — either from the war, fentanyl flowing across our southern non-border, from the treacherous journey to America or being abandoned in Afghanistan — which does not include the thousands of Russians lost in the war.
Also consider the billions lost to the relentless bombing in Ukraine and the billions America is spending to arm the Ukrainians.
All of this is because 6,000 twit-wits imposed their values on our election.
Their severance packages should include the following: mandatory trips to Warsaw, our southern border (where even Biden won’t go), Mariupol, Ukraine, and Kabul, Afghanistan.
They will be able to witness, firsthand, the human suffering of millions of refugees, the destruction caused by the Russian military and the splendor of the Taliban. Once these pre-conditions are met, they should receive a generous relocation package for their new residence in Taiwan.
Dorsey, after leaving Twitter to lead Block Inc., has chosen a new title. Rather than CEO, he has chosen the title “Block head” — how fitting is that?
Mike Fischer
Nezperce
Biden’s disinformation
The Department of Homeland Security has announced a new branch of government, one that should scare every American.
It says it is the Biden administration’s goal to stop disinformation from Russia and about the border, so are they talking about their own disinformation — such as saying the southern border is secure.
Any reasonable person would not say that nearly 2 million illegal immigrants coming across our southern border does not leave any doubt that it is wide open? Or is it the disinformation on the Hunter Biden laptop, which 50 former intelligence agency members said was Russian disinformation and that then-candidate Joe Biden had to have known was not disinformation but still chose to stand in front of the American public and lie to them with the assistance of The Associated Press?
Or was it the Hillary Clinton scam to try and frame a presidential candidate and then the president of the United States with the full knowledge of President Barack Obama and Vice President Biden?
Or more likely Elon Musk buying Twitter scares the bejesus out of the Democrats. How can they control the narrative on a free social media site?
Thank you, Elon, for driving the folks who hate the First Amendment nuts.
Dan Long
Clarkston
Patriots?
A dictionary definition of patriotism is “the quality of being patriotic; devotion to and vigorous support for one’s country.” During World War II, there was an opportunity for a group of men to show their patriotism even though they were not born in the USA. They were called “the Richie Boys.”
There is another group of young men formed in 2016 which is called “the Proud Boys.” The question is: Are they also patriots and what does reliable research say about them?
The Center for International Security and Cooperation of Stanford University produced the information about the Proud Boys.
The group was founded in 2016 and states; “The Proud Boys is an all-male, far-right extremist organization that has operated in the United States and Canada.”
It also states: “The group is Islamophobic, misogynistic and xenophobic.”
Their leaders were responsible for leading the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, on the Capitol. One of its leaders, Charles Donohoe, has pleaded guilty to having participated in the riot and being one of its leaders. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, and assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer. This was to help former President Donald Trump overthrow the election that President Joe Biden won.
Judging from the information given above, were the Proud Boys a group of patriots or did they put party over country by supporting Trump? And should they be punished as seditionists?
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
Everything went wrong
Barack H. Obama had it right when he said: “You can always count on Joe Biden to f*** everything up.”
Can anyone Democrat or Republican point to anything Biden has done to promote the best interests of the American public interest?
Total silence.
From the open southern border to the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, the promotion of inflation, the green new deal, the new world order, squandering our energy independence and, lastly, appointing Russian diplomats to negotiate a new Iran nuclear agreement will not be in our best interests.
Biden boasted that the U.S. is back. Biden leads from behind just like Obama before him.
If President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been provided appropriate aid as requested, many innocent lives would have been spared and Ukraine would win.
Biden’s sanctions worry Vladimir Putin about as much as a ray of sunshine on a winter day in Siberia.
Perhaps Biden’s real goal is to undermine our standard of living in order to regain the control he enjoyed during the COVID-19 shutdown. Power and control are the primary goals of the current administration, by any means necessary.
The upcoming elections are the most important of my lifetime, which extends beyond eight decades.
We must have faith in divine intervention in spite of apparent obstacles
Glenn Richey
Kooskia
Authoritarian rule
Headlines: Another mass shooting. Ho hum. We can’t do anything about it. We can’t restrict size or capacity of weapons because of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Horrors: Women are aborting unwanted babies. Laws must be passed to stop this. And women providers must be punished, even in cases of rape or incest. All life is precious, even the unborn. Or is it that the only life that is valuable? Once born, you are no longer important.
Horrors: Teachers are teaching critical race theory, whatever that is. What is its purpose? Does it mean teachers should not be encouraging students to think, reason and evaluate facts — although they are a necessary tool in promoting a democracy and distinguish us from an authoritarian rule?
Horrors: Librarians are allowing children to read any book on the shelf. Thus could taint their little minds. Books containing explicit information on delicate issues, such as sex and gender identification, should be banned and libraries held accountable.
If we allow these books to be banned, what will be the next topic to be banned? All authoritarian governments ban books and control what can be read.
Are we heading toward authoritarian government — one that controls our minds and bodies?
Think about it in the forthcoming election.
Carol J. Schmidt
Lewiston
Treatment, not jail
As a current resident and individual who battles mental illness, it appalls me to see the current number of inmates at the Nez Perce County Jail who suffer mild to extreme mental illness who confront the lack of resources the county has to assist these people. While presumed innocent, these individuals are flooding the county, most being incompetent. They cannot be housed around other inmates. They are therefore detained in booking without equal privileges.
The county lacks resources and cannot adequately treat these individuals and there is a lack of other options. My belief is that these individuals require treatment for their disease, not incarceration.
As a community, are we not obligated to speak up for those who can’t, assist those who need help and be a voice for those who have none?
Either get them the resources or get them sent some where they can be helped.
Locking up the mentally ill is not the solution.
Billy Rhoton
Lewiston