Deadline
Election letters must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Can’t win for losing
The Lewiston Tribune cannot win by losing. I know Marty Trillhaase and he is liberal as hell — but only right about 80% of the time.
He sits in his 8 x 8 office eight hours a day. He does not see the corruption at our welfare office. He does not see illegal immigrants passing through the border. He does not see Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters telling 69,000 homeless people to go home, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Sen. Dianne Feinstein engaged in insider trading for more than 30 years. He does not see Congressman Eric Swalwell’s Chinese mistress.
In a recent edition of the Tribune was a cartoon from Mike Luckovich of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Luckovich’s true employer truly is red China.
I won’t bring up Hunter Biden because the Tribune does not have enough paper.
His father, President Joe Biden, is blundering along, stabbing Ukraine in the back.
Last you have competition against the COVID-19 virus. It’s called fentanyl from China.
In the last eight months, more than 100,000 Americans have overdosed or died.
You Democratic liberal fools are on the Titanic cruising at 24 miles per hour. You will hit the ice berg in 2 hours and 40 minutes.
You will accelerate to 35 mph. When you hit the bottom, Capt. Bimbo Joe will be running around, hollering “Abandon ship, abandon ship.”
Howard Miller
Asotin