Listen to the words
I was reading through the recent commentary written by Dennis Prager. Taken in whole, it makes my heart weep when I project where this may take us “in due time.” What has been created as the United States could be torn down.
I’m telling my age here as I quietly reflect on two songs of when I was graduating high school.
Close your eyes and listen to the words of the song “One Tin Soldier,” which was the theme song from the film “Billy Jack.”
And think about the U.S. of yesterday and today, and the administration in power in Washington, D.C., at this time.
Close your eyes and listen to the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” as sung by Johnny Cash.
Tell me afterward what you think.
Wayne L. Olson
Moscow
Pities Lewiston friends
So the anti-abortionists must be celebrating tonight after Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed the fetal heartbeat law.
I expect the next move to be something along the lines of banning any abortion even if the baby has a serious genetic defect.
The question I have for Idaho legislators is: After the baby you have forced the mother to give birth to becomes a child, will you support the mother and baby — or will you yet again wash your hands of any responsibility once that baby is born?
Thankfully, I live just two miles across the state border so I will never have to face this dilemma.
But for my Lewiston friends, I feel deep sympathy as even a single bad decision now forces them to bear a child that was not sought.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
A Democrat no longer
Two old friends are talking.
She said, “I hear what you a saying, but I think you’re not a Democrat anymore.”
He said, “You know I have always voted Democrat. Why would you say that?”
She said, “Well, answer these questions and we will find out? OK?”
He said, “OK.”
She: “Do you think we should have open borders?”
He: “Absolutely not. That could destroy this country.”
She: “You’re not a Democrat anymore.”
He: “Well, you got me on that one. What else?”
She: “Do you think Democrats should collapse the economy?”
He: “No way, I would lose my job.”
She: “You’re not a Democrat anymore”.
He: “Well, you got me again. What else?”
She: “Do you think all whites are racist?”
He: “No. Anyone who says that is a racist.”
She: “You’re not a Democrat anymore.”
He: “I see where you are going with this.”
She: “Do you think Democrats should pack the Supreme Court?”
He: “No. Neither party should change it from nine Justices. That would be changing the goal posts.”
She: “You’re not a Democrat anymore.”
He: “Hmm.”
She: “Do you think Democrats should defund the police?”
He: “God no. We need law and order.”
She: “You’re not a Democrat anymore.”
He: “OK.”
She: “Do you think noncitizens should vote.”
He: “No. The federal Illegal Immigration Reform Act of 1996 prohibited noncitizens from voting in federal elections.”
She: “See, you’re not a Democrat anymore.”
He: “You’re right. I am not a Democrat anymore.”
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Eat bass, save steelhead
As the weather warms area anglers will take to the water for sun, healthy fresh air and some serious bass fishing. I’d like to remind them that Idaho, Washington and Oregon have removed bag limits on smallmouth bass on most of their steelhead and salmon rivers. Smallies are a magnificent predatory game fish, but they are not native to the Columbia River system and they take a punishing toll on salmon and steelhead smolts, both wild and hatchery raised. That’s why the bag limits were removed on selected waters.
There is no smallmouth bounty program in place as there is for pike minnows, but the payoff is a catch and eat opportunity to take a sackful of hard-fighting, delicious fish home while making a tangible contribution to salmon and steelhead conservation. If you don’t know how to fish for bass, buy a license and book a trip on the Snake River with one of our local fishing outfitters. And take some kids with you.
Bag limits for smallmouth bass on lakes and other waters not impacted by salmon and steelhead are still in force in the three states mentioned. As always, anglers are responsible for checking their local fishing regulations to confirm bag limits and other rules in order to remain within the law. Tight lines.
Dan Blanco
Moscow