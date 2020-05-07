Reads like racism
Marvin Dugger, you say you’re not racist. If that’s true, why do you write like one?
Your Lewiston Tribune columns contain white nationalist propaganda that I’m sure comes straight from faux Fox News. You remind me of the stereotypical Southern plantation owner looking out over his fields of working slaves and claiming, “See, they’re happy, I’m helping them.”
You say you hate communists. But you’ve never once written anything against Republicans spouting communist propaganda on the House floor, nor the Idaho senators sabotaging attempts to curtail Russia’s election interference. And when was the last time you challenged President Donald Trump’s support for Vladimir Putin?
Oh, that’s right, never.
Mr. Dugger, you are attacking China because Trump’s propaganda machine, funded by Rupert Murdoch and Sinclair Broadcasting, directs you to do so. Recently released official Republican campaign documents literally say, “Attack China.” And, like a dutiful Republican puppet, you do so in your Lewiston Tribune columns.
I’m sure you’re supported by Lewiston-Clarkston Valley conservatives, but consider the source of that support. There are only two news agencies in the whole valley. The Lewiston Tribune is a conservative newspaper and KLEW is a right-wing Sinclair Broadcasting news station.
Racism is endemic in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. I have black and Jewish friends who moved out of the valley because they could not tolerate the bigotry. Your racist screeds contribute to that problem. Are you proud of that?
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Wear the mask
One of the many reasons why Nez Perce County has a high number of COVID-19 is the lack of people wearing masks. Walk into any grocery store, drug store, hardware store or any of the others open to the public. Nine of 10 aren’t wearing masks.
In one of the larger grocery stores, I asked the check-out clerk why she wasn’t wearing a mask and her reply was: “If you’re going to get sick, you’re going to get sick.”
Now is that stupid or what?
If people are getting sick in nursing homes or assisted living facilities, then it must be brought in by people who work there or delivery people since they’ve stopped all outside visiting. Anyone who works in such a facility must wear a mask while working. But what about when they aren’t working?
Being told to wear a mask is right up there with wearing a seat belt, not drinking and driving and not driving and talking on your phone.
What it boils down to is people don’t like being told what to do.
Stop acting like 2-year-olds and wear a mask.
Shirley Law
Lewiston