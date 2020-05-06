Now on CNN
According to CNN news anchor Wolf Blitzer, there will be a new policy during some broadcasts going forward: Whenever President Donald Trump is speaking, the numbers for the poison control hotlines will be flashing in the background.
“At CNN we strive to keep our customers informed,” Blitzer says adamantly, adding, “ but to do that we must first keep them alive.”
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
No time to be uninsured
To be exact — 4,200 Idahoans are being shut out from Idaho’s health care exchange, according to a new study.
Idaho is one of 13 states with a state-run health care exchange. In 12 other states, governors have responded to COVID-19 by reopening their health care exchanges for enrollment. Idaho stands alone in its failure to open its exchange.
Gov. Brad Little has the power to open the exchange right away if he wishes.
Why the inaction? The governor has pointed out that laid-off Idahoans who’ve lost their employer-based health insurance can qualify for special enrollment. This is true. The Your Health Idaho exchange has even waived documentation requirements in order to expedite the process for those who’ve recently lost insurance.
But the larger truth is that those who currently qualify for relief are only a fraction of those who need it. According to an analysis published last week by ACASignUps.net, at least 4,200 uninsured Idahoans would take advantage of a 60-day open enrollment period if given the chance.
These are Idahoans who don’t qualify for special enrollment under the normal rules, but make too much money to qualify for Idaho’s new Medicaid expansion program. An open enrollment period is their only option.
In these challenging times, Little faces a long list of difficult decisions. Opening Idaho’s health care exchange is not one of them. It’s a no-brainer: No one should live through a pandemic without health insurance.
It’s time for Little to open Idaho’s health care exchange.
Luke Mayville
Boise
You can’t cheat death
We sit here on your bird-dog asses, too afraid of your shadow because we have been told we are going to die if we don’t do what our overlords say.
This virus is very bad if you are older than 50. If you are younger than 50, you have very little chance of being sick or having a reason to be worried about your heath.
The Chinese apologists are trying to kill or destroy our country. ...
There is very little we can do about a virus or this virus. There have been many during the last 100 years.
I listen to Rachel Maddow get all worried about 600 meat packers with COVID-19 but not become worried about the 22,000 New Yorkers who contract this virus each day. More people will die from not working, not having the money to pay their bills and not being able to live the free life.
But if you are among the 600 or the 22,000, very few if any of these people will die or be near death.
I am not belittling the death of any of these people or those that have passed. When I was in the U.S. Marine Corps, we had a saying. It went something like this: They can kill us, they can’t eat us. This means you can’t cheat death nor can you hide from it. People die from being in the wrong time or place. It’s the way of life. You can’t change life.
Greg Barnes
Lewiston