Where was Fish and Game ?
A thank you to Mayor Dan Johnson and the Lewiston City Council for sponsoring the April 12 open house to provide information on the “save the dams — save the fish” issue.
Supporters of both sides of this controversial issue provided useful information for our citizens.
The turnout was amazing and the Community Center was crowded for the whole two-hour period.
As one of the participants in the presentation, I was especially pleased to see that Shannon Wheeler, vice chairman of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee, and David Johnson, director of Nez Perce Fisheries and several of his staff, were present and contributing to the discussions.
As a former Idaho Fish and Game commissioner, I was deeply disappointed that neither the Idaho Fish and Game Department nor our current local Fish and Game commissioner chose to participate as they are required by law “to protect, preserve, perpetuate and manage Idaho’s wildlife resources.”
Keith E. Carlson
Lewiston
