Seeks your vote
As a former U.S. Army Airborne infantryman who served in the initial invasion of Afghanistan after 9/11, I know what it means to serve at a very serious level. For years, I have watched many of America’s leaders fail us by being corrupt, lazy and inept. I cannot sit by and watch such ineffectiveness go on for any longer. I am a person of action. I will be a proactive Republican state representative with clear goals and a serious, positive vision for the 6th Legislative District and Idaho.
This position requires much more of a person than only going to Boise and voting on other people’s bills. That does very little for our district. This job requires a leader who will write legislation that benefits our district. My opponent has never authored or sponsored any legislation since she has been in office. We must abolish the grocery tax, reform property taxes and eliminate common core.
As your representative, I will seek out businesses to relocate to our district. I fully support all agriculture in our district and I am dedicated to building our local Lewis Clark Valley American Viticultural Area to become a major grape producing region. I will serve you and our district to the absolute best of my abilities, while executing my duties with the level of seriousness they deserve.
I’m a born and raised Idahoan, and I care deeply about the future of our district, and the great state of Idaho. I humbly ask for your vote.
Aaron von Ehlinger
Lewiston
Stoking inflation
I went to school in the 1950s and was taught what inflation really was before the government got ahold of the schools. I was taught that inflation happened when a government printed more currency than the amount of gold and silver that the government had to back it.
Suppose the government had 1 million ounces of gold and printed 1 million $1 bills and a dozen eggs cost $1. But then suppose the government wanted to do something that cost another $1 million it did not have and that taxpayers did not vote for. So the government simply printed another $1 million. Then there would be $1 million in gold and $2 million in paper money, making the dollar worth half. The same dozen eggs would now cost $2. People would say: “Look, the price of eggs went up.”
The price didn’t go up, the dollar got weaker so you had to lay down $2.
Then the government, with no act of Congress, illegally took the dollar off the gold standard so the banks could manipulate numbers. ...
Inflation is simply a hidden tax that the government likes because it bypasses the voters. ...
Inflation hits the poor the hardest. They think the government is giving them free money and vote for the welfare state, but they pay for it, and can never seem to save money or get out of debt. ...
Now the government is printing trillions with nothing backing our money. God help us.
Frank Ehrmantraut
Lewiston
Helping hands
I would like this letter to be printed to thank the good Samaritans who assisted me on April 9.
I would like thank the two ladies who called 911 when I passed out on Bryden Avenue, the EMTs who came to check on me (one of them is named Cody) and to the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center’s emergency room staff. I appreciate all of you for taking care of me. Thank you so much.
Barbara Doty
Lewiston