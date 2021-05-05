Endangering communities
I recently presented at the University of Idaho Video Law Symposium. The audience appeared shocked to learn that the Idaho Department of Correction’s most problematic inmates are being released back into their communities without programming or supervision — this after compounding their defects with extended periods of isolation.
One must simply watch as I unravel while speaking before a now-nationwide audience to understand the effects our correctional deficiencies place on one’s being — effects that, left unaddressed, pose significant danger to your local community.
The video is available at youtube.com/watch?v=7:405T55jAc. I’m the second speaker.
Patrick Irving
Boise
It’s only fair
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is circulating a petition demanding corporations and the wealthy pay their fair share to support the country. He is highly critical of greedy corporate pigs such as Jeff Bezos who used dirty tricks and union-busting tactics to defeat attempts by Amazon workers in Alabama to unionize.
Bezos, the richest, greediest pig on Earth, is worth some $192 billion, yet he continues to screw over and exploit the workers who made it all possible.
“Our country urgently needs to protect the sacred union way of life that built our nation,” Fetterman says. “And we urgently need corporations and the wealthy to pay their fair share in taxes.”
Fetterman calls it “mind-numbingly outrageous” that while working-class Americans are paying more than their share, corporations and the very wealthiest get away with paying next to no taxes, while sucking in billions in profits.
“Getting the wealthy to pay their fair share in taxes would enable funding of health care as a basic right for all, affordable housing and education, rebuilding our infrastructure, COVID-19 relief and investment in green infrastructure and jobs to fight the climate crisis,” Fetterman says.
But, of course, the scumbag Republicans are adamantly opposed to anything that takes money from the rich to invest in the improvement of the country and the well-being of its people. Any well-indoctrinated Trumptlican knows this as communism, socialism, etc., et al,. ad nauseam.
In reality, bozos, it ain’t. It’s making those who can afford to pay pay their fair share.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Parks are joyful
I am so very thankful for our beautiful parks. We live close to Sunset Park and the blooming trees bring me joy. I walk in the park often. Thank you to our parks department.
Nancy Rosch
Lewiston