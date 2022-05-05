Deadline
Vet them first
We can all agree this is a most unusual election year. I am adding to it.
Reelect me.
I am a lifelong Idahoan, a disabled retired attorney, running to be reelected as Precinct 4 Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee person.
I am a past chairman and current vice chairman.
Google me. I will not come up as an empty search. I am very active in community affairs.
I like contested elections. It gives voters an actual voice.
The first opponent I have ever had is newly arrived in Idaho, has a new name, and will not show much with a Google search. He changed his last name to his wife’s last name the end of 2019 (Nez Perce County Case No. CV35-19-2113). Google his given name, Richard Hochmuth.
Include Alaska and Sitka, where he was charged with first-degree murder and pleaded guilty to second-degree.
Why?
From 3rd Judicial District, Kodiak, case file 3KO-S95-50 CR police officer affidavit: “Aga (an ex-village safety officer) was trying to hurry Naumoff out of the house. Hochmoth put the barrel (300 magnum rifle) next to Aga’s side and stated to Naumoff: ‘How ‘bout I kill you right now?’ Aga said Hochmuff then shot Naumoff in the head and pieces went everywhere.”
He got 30 years with 10 years suspended (records are available upon request at 3KOmailbox@akcourts.gov).
From recent experience, Republican central committee members should know the first rule of recruiting candidates: Vet them first.
Eric K. Peterson
Lewiston
Staff up
In the April 2 Northwest section, there was an article addressing what is considered an eyesore near Bryden Canyon. While the mayor investigated and found the property is zoned F-2 and is being utilized within the code, the article shined a light on code enforcement citywide.
I commend Mayor Dan Johnson for spending the day with a code enforcement officer but I am curious as to why he seems to throw up his hands with this statement: “If we are going to enforce the code for one person, why ... would we not enforce it equally?”
The article refers to the city not having the staff, time or money to take action in all those situations. I think this is the perfect time to address this issue.
Right now, the council is going through and prioritizing things the city should be doing with the next budget and I would like the council to budget for another code enforcement officer so there will be “staff, time and money” to address these issues.
Kevin Kelly
Lewiston