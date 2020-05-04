Backs von Ehlinger
I am voting for Aarron von Ehlinger because I believe that the office must be held by someone who stands for the American people.
Two years ago, I was a delegate for the Idaho State Republican Convention. During the general session, the conservatives where calling for stricter penalties for businesses that knowingly hire illegal aliens. Rep. Thyra Stevenson stood up and spoke against harsher penalties for those breaking the law.
I remember it well because I stood up to speak against her. We should not support criminals and we do not need a representative who supports illegal activities.
I will be voting for von Ehlinger because he will stand by the citizens of the United States and he will make a great representative for the 6th Legislative District.
He supports President Donald Trump’s immigration policy. He is honest and fair, and he has my vote.
Heather Rogers
Lewiston
Puzzling phrase
The phrase “God-given rights” in the April 26 Lewiston Tribune article about Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings puzzles me.
It would be enlightening for someone to make a list of these rights. Our constitutions and laws define individual and societal rights and I am fairly certain God did not write them.
What God did do, if you believe in God, is create life. After land and firmaments, flora and fauna and finally humans were brought into existence, God gave this charge to the humans: You will have dominion over everything. Dominion means responsibility, not dominance. God expects us to care for the earth and each other.
If this expectation was more fully practiced, “our rights” would be less of an issue.
Wendy Elder
Lewiston
Killing our country
I have grown to expect it from the Democrats, but now the Republicans are not even pretending to worry about deficit spending. Everyone in Washington, D.C., is spending like drunken sailors. You cannot spend yourself into prosperity. It does not matter if you are a family or a nation. Keynesian economic theory is wrong, let alone modern monetary theory.
The politicians are now talking about bailing out the states. Bailing out the states that have been irresponsible with their spending punishes those states that have balanced budget amendments and have acted responsibly. Bailing out the states is tantamount to “taxation without representation.”
We in Idaho have no control and no representation in the New York Legislature.
There is always an emergency that requires we spend, spend, spend. There are only two truly existential threats to America, and they are not President Donald Trump and not even Russia or terrorists.
They are our rapidly ballooning national debt and the communist regime in China.
China is by far a pale second compared to the debt.
We are killing our own country and doing so with glee.
Stop spending money.
Curt Decicio
Juliaetta
What Trump cares about
For a guy who doesn’t drink, President Donald Trump sure sounds like an incoherent drunk at the end of the bar making sense to no one but himself. After the first reported COVID-19 cases, he tells us the virus is contained and will “magically” go away in the spring (it hasn’t).
For two months he tells us there is widespread availability of testing kits (there is not).
He promotes stupid and dangerous ideas (taking malaria drugs, ingesting disinfectants, shining a bright light inside the body, etc.).
What else should we expect from a failed reality TV host who doesn’t know much, doesn’t read much and cannot process information very well?
Instead of reading his presidential briefing papers given to him each morning (where he might actually learn something), he watches hours and hours of television to see what others are saying about him. Then he plots how he can go on television and blame others for his failures (China, World Health Organization, Democratic governors, aliens, munchkins, you name it).
If we’ve learned anything from this crisis, it is that Trump is no leader. He could have taken bold action early on to stem the spread of the virus but he didn’t.
He is a man unwilling to do hard work or make difficult decisions. He takes no responsibility. He is weak and lazy. He’s a buffoon, a simpleton. He doesn’t care how many lives are lost so long as he gets reelected. That’s his priority in this crisis.
David Abbott
Clarkston