Full of it
In their book “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,” Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns shed light on what the lying Republicans really think about the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Mendacious Mitch McConnell, referring to former President Donald Trump inciting his gerbils, told colleagues: “If this isn’t impeachable, I don’t know what is” and “The Democrats will take care of the son of a bitch for us.”
But, pathetically, sadly, they haven’t.
Cajone-less Kevin McCarthy yammered that “what Trump did was disgusting, atrocious and wrong,” adding that he “incited the rabid mob to attack the Capitol.” He also said in a recorded phone call that he would “ask Trump to resign.”
Ha. How quickly the GOPer Nazi indignation evaporated like a fart in a hurricane and what these sycophantic lemmings have since done to enable the biggest loser crybaby traitor is pure unadulterated treason.
Benito Mussolini said that for a fascist state to exist, it must create a myth. The myth is “the greatness of the nation, which must be translated into total reality, subordinating any and all vestiges of truth.”
Delusional dementia brought on by acute cerebral constipation and excremental cranial backflow aid the Republicans in the establishment of their fascist narrative.
In layman’s language, they are full of crap and need a good flush, from the chief dumpster to all his eunuchs in Congress.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Closed for the season
The recent article in the May 13 Lewiston Tribune about fishing on the lower Clearwater River in the vicinity of its confluence with the Snake River was interesting.
Contrast this event with the recent extension of fishing moratoriums/closures on the Elwha River from which dams were removed a few years ago. According to the National Park Service website, fishing moratoriums have been in place on the Elwha River since 2011.
Both the NPS and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife websites have further background information on these ongoing moratoriums on the Elwha.
Given the number of comparisons that have been made between the undammed Elwha River and the dammed Snake River, it’s interesting that the comparisons of fishing seasons on the two rivers has not received similar attention and comparisons as well.
Gene Spangrude
Walla Walla
Jeers well deserved
I’m sorry that Marcia Hershaw doesn’t care for the Cheers and Jeers section of the paper. I enjoy it, especially when the editor compliments someone publicly for a job well done.
The majority of the time, the Jeers are well deserved — especially when it comes to Priscilla Giddings. Hershaw’s suggested synonyms are acceptable, but I think “morally bankrupt” is far more appropriate.
I hope Marty Trillhaase continues to use that description until Rep. Giddings issues an honest, public apology for the damage she callously inflicted while in legislative “service.”
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Women should decide
Apparently Justice Samuel Alito’s recent opinion supporting the changing of the Supreme Court’s 50-year standing precedent in giving women their health care rights and privacy should be based on an English aristocrat’s view of witchcraft in the 1400s.
Sir Edward Cook authored English laws in the prosecution and sentencing of women believed by religious and wealthy men to be in league with the devil. Does anyone with a reasonable mentality believe our laws here and now in America should be based on such structure?
Three Republican nominated and appointed justices lied to the Senate committee and to the American people that they either accepted Roe v. Wade as a Supreme Court precedent or that it should not be politicized by individuals on the court. Yet, here we are exactly on that precipice.
If Supreme Court nominees cannot separate church and state beliefs and, without remorse, lie to the people, then how will they ever be trusted to rule in any court? It gives rise to more distrust and division of the nation.
Women who have been placed in serious situations of abuse, such as rape, or risk their own lives will be placed under a tremendous burden of continuing a pregnancy to term.
That choice should be between her, her family, her doctor and her faith. It should not be a directive from men or women in robes or state legislatures, especially those politically driven in their fervent goals of election.
Women should have rights of life and liberty. ...
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
On to the next election
I want to thank those of you who voted for me during the primary election and earn the support of you who didn’t in the general election.
Working together, we can have an affordable, transparent and fair judiciary.
I also want to thank Justin Coleman and Michelle Evans for running decent and respectable campaigns. Class matters.
John Bradbury
Lewiston