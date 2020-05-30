Liberals went insane
The shock and aftermath of Hillary Clinton losing an election has developed into total insanity by the liberals.
The attempted destruction of President Donald Trump started earlier with the Hollywood tapes. Then it was Russian collusion, Stormy Daniels, Brett Kavanaugh, Ukraine and now Lysol and Clorox.
But “Orange Man Bad” plays the lame stream media like a fine-tuned Stradivarius violin.
If Trump in all his wonderful and great achievements could walk on water, the media would criticize him because he couldn’t swim.
And then you have the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden who, in the minds of the press, has done nothing wrong. There has been total silence in regard to the bribery pay-off with taxpayer dollars while in office to the Ukraine in order to secure a job for Hunter Biden.
Then there are all the videos and pictures of Biden sniffing the hair of young children and touching women inappropriately.
Probably the most disturbing thing was Biden bragging about how young children were fascinated by the water droplets on his wet blond leg hair and how they liked to touch him when he was a pool lifeguard.
Those perverted memories are emblazoned in his mind, yet he can’t complete whole sentences or remember what happened yesterday.
No wonder CNN is failing but for airport screens that stream their B.S. daily.
Pathetic.
John Webb
Reubens
Sounds like Putin
The Three Amigos write again. For the past three Sundays, the Lewiston Tribune’s trio of local right-wing column writers spewed their racism onto the front page of the Opinion section.
First, it is was Marvin Dugger’s racist rant against the Chinese.
Next, it was Rick Rogers’ failed attempt to explain why his rantings weren’t racist.
And on May 10, it was Jeff Sayre’s lame attempt to blame President Donald Trump’s coronavirus debacle on the Chinese.
Banging on the same drum three weeks in a row. It’s like they belong to the same club.
Wait a minute, they do.
All three writers belong to the “Putin’s Puppet Adoration Society.” Vladimir Putin tells his puppet what to say, the White House releases that misinformation through its propaganda network and members of the PPAS disgorge that bile into local news outlets.
It’s as if Putin has a direct news feed into mainstream America. Amazingly efficient.
Now that former President Barack Obama has labeled Trump’s incompetence an “absolute chaotic disaster,” can we expect the Three Amigos to add him to their scapegoating condemnation?
Wouldn’t it be nice if our local writers conveyed reliable information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health or Johns Hopkins University, instead of parroting White House disinformation? But perhaps that’s too much to ask.
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Who knew?
Wow, the Environmental Protection Agency study finds that the dams have a role in warming the Snake and Columbia rivers.
New information like this should be brought out more slowly so the rest of us have time to adjust.
I’m still shaking my head.
Dick Mitchell
Lewiston
The nose knows
I suggest during the existing COVID-19 pandemic that people not use personal deodorant. Body odor encourages the social distancing we need at this time.
Vaughn Jasper
Lewiston