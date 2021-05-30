Recounts bearing fruit
Regarding the Maricopa County audit, Rep. Mark Finchem says the number of ballots in boxes is off as much as 17 percent with the tally sheets, according to Victory channel Flashpoint on May 18.
There is also a sheriff down there who has been resisting and trying to hold back the audit of three forensic levels, and hindering the data transfer and verification process. Interestingly, this sheriff has received $2 million for his sheriff’s office from — surprise — the Soros group.
Also, according to the May 20 Flashpoint, the auditors are “seeing so many mistakes and anomalies that this could be an overwhelming and shocking result.”
In the May 13 Lewiston Tribune guest editorial, Congresswoman Liz Cheney says, regarding claims of fraud in the presidential election outcome: “This is about our duty as Americans. Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar.”
She is absolutely right.
Cheney was referring to Trump as the liar, but what says “emboldened” more than the Democrats’ attempt to make legal nationwide all their illegal and unconstitutional strategies from last November by trying to pass HR 1?
This just in: There will be an audit of approximately 145,000 absentee ballots in Fulton County, Ga.
Last year, John Lott, who was hired by the Justice Department as senior adviser, published a study concluding that “there were 70,000 to 79,000 ‘excess’ votes in Georgia and Pennsylvania,” that tipped those elections to President Joe Biden, according to PJ Media on May 21.
Stand by. This could get interesting.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
Protest while we can
On May 20, Marvin Dugger and Eric Peterson wrote about Marty Trillhaase’s slur of Glen Baldwin in the May 14 Lewiston Tribune. Dugger and Peterson were appreciative of Baldwin’s overcoming his difficulties and setting a positive example.
Trillhaase, though, lacks the freedom of expression Dugger and Peterson still enjoy. His conditions of employment may disallow expressing non-statist thoughts — he’d never dare write such stuff.
Abundant evidence suggests that the motto of Big Media worldwide is “accentuate the negative.” Fifteen straight months of 24/7 media clamor that we must quake with terror of COVID-19? (Apologies to Johnny Mercer.)
The One Worlders in Washington, D.C., and Big Tech are working feverishly to negate the Bill of Rights. Even now, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, etc., decide what you and I may read, send and say. Thumbs down.
Moscow’s Jim Fisher claims that Big Tech may censor speech (Tribune, Jan. 17) because it’s “... private enterprise.” Boo.
Despite Big Tech, the Tribune prints letters to the editor. So let’s accentuate the positive wherever it’s found, and vigorously protest — with letters to the editor and our representatives — government overreach and encroachment on liberty. Does anyone believe that destruction of small business is either justified or moral?
Legally, absence of protest is taken as assent and acquiescence. If we say nothing, if we do not object, the state presumes we agree and will continue trampling rights.
Let’s use our right to express protest while we have it.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
One nation
As we observe Memorial Day, think back on our veterans, family and friends who have gone before us, what they lived and died for.
Let us remember this truth, of which in my time every day in grade school we started every day:
“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Let it be so.
If the foundation of the house can be destroyed, the house will not stand.
Wayne L. Olson
Moscow
Watching council is painful
Watching the Lewiston City Council meeting on May 24 was painful. And it tells me there needs to be a revamping of the public comment process. I believe the fact that citizens have to wait months to actually present to the council on publicly relevant issues is a sign of a dysfunctional process. Worse, it feeds into the public’s disillusionment and lack of trust in our elected officials and city government.
It would be a simple matter to have an open house meeting between 5 and 6 p.m., where individual citizens and groups can chat with their elected officials. This informal-formal process would be a simple matter to implement.
Unfortunately, I suspect the opposition from our elected officials would derail it. Simple fixes likes this and bringing needed changes to our city government is why I am running for the city council (www.gabeforcouncil.com) to empower citizens to have a voice in their city government.
Gabrie Iacoboni
Lewiston
No more
I have had eight Pomeranian dogs in my life and will never own another one again.
Why? I cannot afford to pay the cost for one.
Lee Anne Rodamer
Lewiston