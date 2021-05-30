Insurrection, not comedy
Former conservative Republicans are treating the Jan. 6 insurrection as comedy, business as usual. Unfortunately, the fun times led to death. If I had only known, I would’ve made popcorn.
In Rep. Paul Gosar’s and Sen. Ron Johnson‘s alternate reality, it was just tourists visiting the Capitol and not newsworthy. Yes, the comedic sights and smells of a locked building, where bored Capitol police traipse around, awaiting patriots to break and enter, use liberal amounts of pepper spray and head-bashing. Yawn.
My college indoctrination happened in the ’70s. During a 1971 trip to Washington, D.C., I played in a Thanksgiving day football game against the Quantico Marines.
The next day, we became tourists. In the regular manner upon entering the Capitol, we received the ’70s version of mace — sand (mace may not have been invented).
Today, tourists now must take a number before being pepper-sprayed. Small wonder the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys are angry. Plus, I missed another regular tourism activity — getting whacked with flagpoles and crutches. Dang.
Don’t forget the keys they used to gain access — patriot battering rams.
There’s also excellent evidence that Jones ran reconnaissance with insurrection leaders several weeks prior...
But I am indebted to Always Trumpers for reminding me about something more American than apple pie — is that possible? — and that is being knighted by patriots with clubs in a town where exceptional American representatives decide which people to abuse next.
I love comedy. Johnson and Gosar suck at it.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Never forget
The Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol continues today.
It’s not just repeating the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen that’s perpetuating the insurrection. More than 40 states have proposed or passed some form of voter restrictions in response to the big lie — including Idaho, where there’s a closed primary and zero threat to the GOP’s supermajority. Republicans are telling the big lie, then using their lie to stack the deck in their favor even more than it’s already stacked.
What happened on Jan. 6 was an insurrection. The rioters stopped the counting of the Electoral College votes. That’s, by constitutional definition, an insurrection. It’s a delusional lie to call it anything else.
We not only need an independent 9/11-style congressional investigation into the insurrection, we need to make Jan. 6 a national holiday in the same vein that Dec. 7 is a holiday. Far more damage was done to our country on Jan. 6, 2020, than was done on Dec. 7, 1941.
The Dec. 7 attack was bad, but it didn’t have the potential to destroy American democracy itself as the ongoing insurrection has the potential to do. The goal of the insurrectionists is to destroy American democracy if they can’t be appointed to seats of power, even when they receive fewer votes.
We can never forget what happened on Jan. 6 because if we forget, or fail to hold those responsible accountable, it’s guaranteed to happen again.
We must make Jan. 6 a national holiday.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Possible jail site
I believe that the empty fire station property at Third Avenue and Appleside in Clarkston would be the best location for a new jail. Properly designed, they may be able to reuse some of the existing structure.
Ken McLaughlin
Clarkston