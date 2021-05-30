Worshipping Trump
Responding to Dennis Fuller’s May 4 letter: He wrote that “those patriots who marched on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 are not insurrectionists nor terrorists. ... They are American citizens rightfully concerned about an obviously stolen election.”
But what I saw on the video of that day was an angry, out-of-control mob, numbering in the hundreds, invading the Capitol building by smashing, breaking and forcing their way in. I saw a policeman being beaten half to death by the enraged mob. I saw another policeman being beaten with an American flag pole. I heard the bloodthirsty mob screaming, “Hang Mike Pence.”
Sadistic supporters of former President Donald Trump? For certain.
Patriots? Not hardly.
In regard to the so-called stolen election: That almost happened for real when Trump called the Georgia secretary of state, trying to coerce him to “find (falsify) 11,780 votes,” to give him that key state.
Yes, Dennis, those arrested insurrectionists should receive due process of law just like any other citizen. But for now, those human wolves should be behind bars where they can’t hurt anyone else.
Dennis, you are the perfect example of countless, brainwashed, modern-day Republicans living in denial of reality. Within Christianity — true Christianity — all of you are properly seen as idolaters, worshiping at the throne of Donald Trump. In your brainwashed, indoctrinated thinking, Trump and his more fanatical followers can do no wrong, even when they do.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville