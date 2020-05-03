Reducing the death count
Gov. Brad Little has asked the citizens of Idaho to practice health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
You should have it memorized by now: Wash your hands, maintain 6 feet of separation and no crowds for two more weeks. Some folks are having heartburn and it’s understandable, I suppose. Past history tells us what can possibly happen, Google Spanish flu 1918 in Idaho. Similar circumstances. There were many deaths. Restrictions were lifted too early.
In my opinion, Little is not extending the restrictions because he wants to. Little, along with the knowledgeable input from the medical community, is trying to flatten the curve to stop the spread of the COVID-19 and reduce the chances of a return of the virus. ...
Little is working at reducing the death count, not stepping on your rights.
Tim E. Christopherson
Kamiah